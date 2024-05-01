Physicists build new device that could form the basis of quantum computing





Scientists led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst have adapted a device called a microwave circulator for use in quantum computers to determine the exact degree of non-reciprocity between qubits, the fundamental unit of quantum computing, and microwaves. For the first time, I was able to make precise adjustments. -Resonance cavity. The ability to precisely tune the degree of non-reciprocity is an important tool in quantum information processing. In doing so, the team, which includes collaborators at the University of Chicago, has derived a general and widely applicable theory that simplifies and extends older understandings of non-reciprocity. This allowed the team's model to be leveraged in future research on similar topics, even when using different ones. Components and Platforms. The study was recently published in Science Advances.

Quantum computing is fundamentally different from the bit-based computing we do every day. A bit is a piece of information usually represented by a 0 or 1. Bits are the basis of all the software, websites, and emails that make up our electronic world.

In contrast, quantum computing relies on “qubits” or “qubits.” These are like ordinary bits except that they are represented by a “quantum superposition” of her two states of a quantum object. Matter in a quantum state behaves completely differently. This means that qubits are not limited to just 0s or 1s. In a way that sounds magical, they can be both at the same time, but this is clearly defined by the following law: quantum mechanics. This property of quantum superposition leads to increased output capabilities of quantum computers.

Furthermore, a property called “non-reciprocity” creates further avenues for quantum computing to exploit the potential of the quantum world.

“Imagine a conversation between two people,” says Sean van Geldern, a physics graduate student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and one of the study's authors. “Perfect reciprocity is when each person participating in a conversation shares the same amount of information. Non-reciprocity is when one person shares slightly less information than the other. That's what I'm doing.

“This is desirable in quantum computing,” says lead author Chen Wang, assistant professor of physics at Amherst, Massachusetts. data. “

To control for non-reciprocity, first author Yingying Wang, a physics graduate student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and her co-authors ran a series of simulations in which a circulator was used to vary non-reciprocity. The design and characteristics necessary for this were determined. They then built the circulator and performed many experiments to not only prove the concept, but also to understand exactly how the device enables non-reciprocity. In the process of doing so, they were able to modify his 16-parameter model detailing how to build a specific device into a simpler, more general model consisting of just 6 parameters. I did. This revised, more general model is much more useful than the first, more specific model, as it is broadly applicable to a variety of future research activities.

The “integrated irreversible device” the team built looks like a “Y.” At the center of the “Y” is a circulator, a sort of roundabout for microwave signals that mediate quantum interactions. One of the legs is a cavity port, a resonant superconducting cavity that hosts an electromagnetic field. The other leg of the “Y” holds a qubit printed on a sapphire chip. The last leg is the output port.

“If we change the superconducting electromagnetic field by bombarding it with photons, we find that the qubits respond in a predictable and controllable way, which means we can precisely tune the degree of reciprocity we want. The simplified model they created describes the system in a way that allows the exact degree of non-reciprocity to be adjusted by calculating external parameters.

“This is the first demonstration of incorporating non-receptivity into a quantum computing device and opens the door to engineering more sophisticated quantum computing hardware,” said Chen Wang. .

Funding for this research was provided by the U.S. Department of Energy, Army Research Office, Simons Foundation, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, National Science Foundation, and the Institute of Physical Sciences Qubit Collaborative Laboratory.

