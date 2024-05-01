New education technology accelerator announces first four participants – Indianapolis Business Journal





The Butler Accelerator for Education and Workforce Innovation announced this week that four companies selected for the new accelerator program, including one Indiana-based company, will each receive a $100,000 investment. Announced.

Accelerator partners Butler University, Indianapolis-based TechPoint, and Wisconsin-based Gener8tor first announced the new program late last year, with plans to offer the 12-week accelerator twice a year. The first session began in late March, but organizers had not announced the selected participants until now.

Each participating company receives a $100,000 investment from Butler.

Integrate Tech Co., Ltd., whose business is Integrate School. Founded in 2015 and led by CEO Kevin Seriska, the Bloomington-based company provides online lesson planning tools for teachers. HMMP LLC does business as Awesome People Leaders. The company is based in the Minneapolis suburb of Litchfield, Minnesota, and offers online leadership training programs. Heather Polivka is her CEO of the company. ImagiLabs AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional offices in New York City. Imagi provides a platform for teaching the coding language Python to students from 3rd grade to her 9th grade. The company was founded in 2018 and is led by CEO Dora Palfi. Trees Technology Co. is based in San Luis Obispo, California and was founded in 2019. Trees' student success and engagement platform provides college students with personalized recommendations for resources and activities. The company's CEO is Johnny White.

Accelerator organizers said they received about 200 applications from across the United States and selected four based on growth potential and investment readiness.

The accelerator operates as a hybrid program, with activities taking place in Butler. Located in the 16 Tech Innovation District just west of downtown Indianapolis. And remotely.

The first batch of the accelerator will conclude in June with a showcase event in Butler where all four companies will pitch to investors. The event will be held on June 13th from 5pm to 8pm in the Riley Room at Butler's Atherton Union and is open to the public. Interested participants can register here.

And the accelerator is already accepting applications for its next session, which will run from September 23rd to December 20th. The application deadline for that cohort is July 15th, and the application portal can be found here.

