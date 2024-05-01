Beyond the New York Times, LinkedIn adds brain games





New York CNN —

LinkedIn says it's adding a variety of games aimed at making real connections.

The Microsoft-owned platform, best known for professional networking and news sharing, is taking a page from the New York Times as a way to capitalize on the explosive popularity of brain-teasing puzzles that people are adding. Adds two free thinking oriented games. in their daily life.

But LinkedIn is putting its own twist on the game. The results are designed to be shared with colleagues, university alumni, and colleagues from rival companies, with the aim of creating friendships within the network and perhaps sparking conversations and new connections.

LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Daniel Ross told CNN that people share articles not to impose advice on others, but to build meaningful relationships.

As it turns out, games are a really amazing way to do that, he continued. This is evidenced by the recent explosion in the number of useful short games.

Launching to users around the world on Wednesday are three games designed to be solved in under five minutes, updated daily.Users can access the LinkedIn News box in the top right corner of the desktop website and the LinkedIn News box in the top right corner of the desktop website.[マイ ネットワーク]A new game module will appear in the tab.

The first game is Pinpoint. This is a simple word association game where players guess a common category and reveal a different word each time for a total of 5 trials.

The second puzzle is a time-based logic game called Queens, where the objective is to add crown emojis to every row, column, and color-coded area on the board without the emojis touching each other. .

The third one is a trivia game called Crossclimb. LinkedIn describes it as a combination of a crossword and a word ladder. The player uses his trivia talent and his library of words to fill in the words placed on the ladder.

Once a player guesses a word, rearrange the words so that each word in the ladder differs by one letter. This will reveal the final clue to winning the cross climb.

Minda Smiley, senior social media analyst at Emarketer, said LinkedIn's expansion into gaming shows that some people are using LinkedIn instead of traditional social media and having more fun. It is said that there is

It's no longer just a place to catch up on work updates or celebrate work anniversaries. Companies getting into the game seem to be capitalizing on that behavior, but whether users embrace it is another story, she told CNN.

News and game links

The Times may currently control the cultural zeitgeist with games like Wordle, but the combination of games and news is not new. The first crossword puzzle was published in the New York World newspaper more than 110 years ago.

Ross said he's seen Wordles explode in popularity, especially during the pandemic when people were looking to connect, because of the social element of people sharing results. He said it was something to keep an eye on.

Eventually, the Times game became the paper's major source of income. LinkedIn's purpose is to be another tool that allows users to grow their networks while having fun.

Laura Lorenzetti, executive editor of LinkedIn News, told CNN:

Any games we add to the suite will definitely fit into that ethos, and hopefully people will still be playing these games and talking to each other a year from now, she said. Told.

If the game is successful, users will not only spend more time on the platform making it attractive to advertisers, but they will also post more as they are likely to be asked to share their scores. Possibly, Smiley said.

For now, the feature doesn't include ads, but she said that could change in the future, especially as LinkedIn moves to expand its advertising business. , warned LinkedIn against throwing spaghetti at the wall in an attempt to retain users. It is still primarily seen as a place for career-related discussions and networking.

