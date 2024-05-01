Google lays off hundreds of core employees, considers hiring overseas: Report





Google's new layoffs hit developers and engineers working within Google's core business units. Here's what you need to know:

Just a week after reporting $80.5 billion in revenue and $23.7 billion in net income for the first quarter of 2024, Google has laid off hundreds of employees, including many in core team roles, and laid off some Transfer your position outside the United States.

According to a recent Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), more than 50 Google positions have been cut in the engineering department at Google's Sunnyvale, California, office. Hundreds of positions were eliminated from Google's Mountain View, California, office in March, according to a WARN notice.

The Mountain View, California-based company will lay off at least 200 employees from its core organization, with some roles moving to Mexico and India, CNBC reported.

Google's core departments are tasked with building the IT foundation behind the company's flagship product lines, as well as its technical teams, including developers, engineers, and technology infrastructure experts.

Many of the core team will also be hiring for similar roles in India and Mexico, according to CNBC.

In a statement to CRN, a Google spokesperson said that to give employees the opportunity to work on the most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest priorities, while reducing bureaucracy and layers. He said he was simplifying the organization.

As previously stated, we are investing responsibly in our top priorities and the important opportunities ahead, the spokesperson said.

The teams responsible for many of the new layoffs are key to Google's developer tools to build more AI into its products. According to CNBC, the core job cuts will also include governance and protection data groups, as lawmakers around the world focus more on regulatory challenges related to AI.

This week, several news outlets also reported that Google had fired several members of its Python team.

Google's number of employees decreases by 10,000 people

As of March 31, 2024, Google had 180,895 employees, according to Google's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This is nearly 10,000 fewer employees than Google's 190,711 employees at the end of March 2023.

Last month, Google's chief financial officer Ruth Porat said the company's finance department would be restructured, with job cuts and positions moved to Bangalore and Mexico City.

In an internal memo sent to employees, Porat said the tech division is in the midst of a major platform shift under Al. This means that as a company, we have the opportunity to make products more useful to billions of users and provide faster solutions to our customers, while at the same time aligning where and how we work with our highest-level goals. It also means having to make tough decisions as a group. Priority areas.

Porat also said the company plans to establish hubs for more centralized operations in locations such as Bangalore, Mexico City, Dublin, Chicago and Atlanta.

Google generated a total of $80.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2024, up 15% year over year, compared to just under $70 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

Google Cloud, Google's cloud business unit, generated $9.6 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 28% year over year.

