Haivision celebrates 20 years of leadership and innovation in live video





MONTREAL, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), the world's leading provider of mission-critical real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, is pleased to announce its 20th anniversary I'm proud of that. This one-year anniversary is an important milestone that highlights the company's leadership and innovation in mission-critical live video solutions.

Since its founding in Montreal in 2004, Haivision has been at the forefront of live video technology, providing Fortune 500 companies, government and defense agencies, and media and entertainment companies with cutting-edge solutions that facilitate remote connectivity, awareness, and better decision-making. We have provided solutions. Rapid response with real-time mission-critical video.

For the past 20 years, Haivision has revolutionized the way video is used in mission-critical applications with a focus on security, reliability, performance, and quality. The company serves numerous customers and major events including Microsoft, META, Salesforce, NYSE, RBC, Olympics, FIFA World Cup, NHL, Fox Sports, NASCAR, MLB, US Department of Defense, SpaceX, and NASA. I'm proud to be here.

Key highlights from Haivision's 20-year history include:

8 strategic acquisitions (4 in the US, 2 in Spain, 1 in Germany and 1 in France) 360 employees in Montreal and the Americas, EMEA and APAC Revenues of $140 million in fiscal year 2023 22.1% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) ) Positive adjusted EBITDA for 17 years since establishment Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: HAI) in December 2020

Haivision's history includes developing the award-winning Makito video encoder series, inventing the SRT video transport protocol, which has become the industry's most widely adopted protocol, and winning four Emmy Awards in technology and technology. It is characterized by numerous achievements. Engineering innovation. These milestones reflect Haivision's commitment to excellence and our role as a trusted provider of mission-critical video solutions.

“Twenty years ago, we set out to change the landscape of real-time, low-latency, live video networking,” said Mirko Wicha, founder and CEO of Haivision. “Today, we not only celebrate Hi-Vision’s successes, but also the customers, partners, and dedicated employees who have been essential to our journey. We are extremely proud of the impact we have had on the industry. “We continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with ultra-low latency live video.” ”

The Haivision team celebrates its 20th anniversary with internal events and major trade shows throughout the year. For more information about Haivision, please visit https://www.haivision.com.

About Haivision Haivision is the world's leading provider of mission-critical real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations around the world to better engage their audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Deliver high quality, low latency, secure and reliable live video on a global scale. Haivision invented his award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol, and he founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Haivision, who won four Emmy Awards in the technology and engineering category from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, continues to drive the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with offices, sales and support throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, please visit his Haivision at haivision.com.

