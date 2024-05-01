Vizio Announces New Soundbar Series, Prices Starting at $99





Popular value-driven AV brand Vizio has announced a new seven-strong soundbar lineup that it claims offers a unique combination of value, ease of use, and innovative design.

This value claim is a testament to the fact that the new entry-level Vizio 2.0 soundbar (SV200M-08 with a very forgettable model number) costs just $99 at launch, compared to the $499 flagship Elevate. This is quickly borne out by the fact that all other Vizio models except the The SE costs less than $250.

In terms of ease of use, if you don't want to add a soundbar remote to the pile of handsets cluttering your coffee table, you can control the new Vizio soundbar with your TV remote or the Vizios mobile app.

The Vizio SV210M-08 is a 2.1 channel soundbar solution for just $169.

Photo: Vizio

Meanwhile, the big design buzz is Vizios' new QuickFit concept. This patent-pending idea allows you to physically attach your new soundbar to a compatible Vizio TV using a pair of simple thumbscrews included with some soundbar models. These screws don't require a screwdriver and can be inserted by hand into the underside of a compatible Vizio TV, creating a pair of mounting posts to which you can connect your new soundbar with a satisfying click mechanism.

Designed to eliminate cord clutter, gaps, and especially the problem of wall-mounting soundbars, QuickFit is already available on a variety of Vizio TVs today. namely the VQP75C-84 and VQP65C-84 Quantum Pro models. M65Q6-L4 and M75Q6-L4 Quantum models. 4K V655M-K04, V755M-K04, V4K55M-08, V4K55C-08, V4K65M-08, V4K65C-08, V4K70M-08, V4K75C-08, V4K75M-08. and the recently released 86-inch V4K86C-08 model.

Vizios' all new soundbars support both DTS:X and Dolby Atmos sound formats, with adjustable sound levels primarily designed to make interactions more clear, and with a soft textured, satin finish. They feature a common design theme, combining enclosures and low-profile shapes. Makes any living room environment look right at home.

From entry-level to flagship, the full range of new Vizio soundbars includes:

The $99 Vizio 2.0 Soundbar (SV200M-08) delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio tracks through two full-range drivers housed in a compact form factor perfect for smaller TVs. The $129 Vizio All-in-One Soundbar (SV210D-08) has two full-range speakers and two 3-inch bass drivers that Vizio says delivers bass beyond its size. This streamlined model won his 2024 IF Design Award. The $149 Vizio 2.1 Soundbar SE (SV210X-08) is an extremely compact soundbar designed to minimize décor impact and features a separate wireless subwoofer for more bass. It is included. The $169 Vizio 2.1 Soundbar (SV210M-08) is a more powerful 2.1-channel soundbar solution with an external wireless subwoofer connected to the main bar. The $229 Vizio 5.1 Soundbar SE (SV510X-08) marks the point where Vizio's new soundbar series steps up to his 5.1-channel solution. The 33-inch wide soundbar is equipped with three full-range drivers and comes with two low-profile surround sound speakers and a compact wireless subwoofer. Like the 2.1ch SE, it is designed to minimize the impact on the interior.

The Vizio SV510X-08 is a new 5.1 channel soundbar package priced at $229.

Photo: Vizio The $249 Vizio 5.1 Soundbar (SV510M-08) offers a more powerful 360-degree surround solution, adding thin surround speakers and a wireless subwoofer to the main 3-channel (including a dedicated center channel) soundbar. add. The $499 Vizio Elevate SE (SL512X-08) features auto-rotating adaptive height speakers and finally earns flagship status in Vizios' new soundbar series. This speaker faces upwards for Dolby Atmos mixes and forwards for audio formats without height channel effects. . The Elevate SE package includes a wireless subwoofer with a 6-inch driver and his two surround sound speakers. He also won the 2024 IF Design Award.

If any of these new Vizio soundbar models have caught your eye, the first ones will start appearing online starting May 13th, with the rest arriving by this fall.

