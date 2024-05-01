How Anthropic's new Claude iOS app and enterprise plan can help Amazon's AI race





Key Takeaways Amazon-backed Anthropic on Wednesday announced the launch of the Claude app on iOS and new Teams plans for enterprise customers. Anthropic's new artificial intelligence app gives users mobile access to Claude AI models, potentially elevating the status of AI. The new Teams plan is made for enterprise customers who want access to employee clouds, and comes as early AI leaders have had some success monetizing AI through enterprise products.Anthropic and Amazon. It may help you make a profit.

Amazon-backed (AMZN) Anthropic on Wednesday announced the release of the Claude app on Apple (AAPL) devices, which lets users access artificial intelligence (AI) models from their phones, and new Teams plans for enterprise customers. Did.

The iOS app is free to download from the Apple app store and syncs with Claude users' web chats. The app allows users to use photos from their library, take new photos, and upload files for “real-time image analysis, contextual understanding, and on-the-go mobile-centric use cases.” Equipped with vision function.

The race to put AI workloads on phones

A new app could make Anthropic's AI technology more accessible as early AI leaders grapple with running AI workloads on smartphones.

Microsoft (MSFT) recently announced the smallest AI model that can fit on a smartphone. Analysts say AI-enabled technology could be the catalyst to accelerate the mobile phone upgrade cycle.

Anthropic is backed by Amazon through a multibillion-dollar investment from the e-commerce giant, which has a similar relationship to Microsoft's with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The partnership allows Amazon to benefit from his AI startup's advances.

Monetize AI through enterprise products

The AI ​​company also announced a new Teams plan for enterprise customers that gives employees access to Anthropic's AI tools.

The Team plan includes all the features offered at Anthropic's Pro level, plus increased usage, access to the latest model family, Claude 3, 200K context windows, and managed billing management. The new Enterprise plan is priced at $30 per user per month.

Anthropic's new Teams plans could benefit the company as tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL) have seen early success monetizing AI through enterprise services. There is.

Amazon stock rose 2.2% to close Wednesday at $178.86. The stock price has increased more than 70% in the past 12 months.

