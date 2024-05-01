Google celebrates poet Mina Alexander with Doodle





To mark the first day of US Asia Pacific Month, Google is honoring Indian American poet Meena Alexander with a Doodle. Screenshot provided by: Google Doodle

May 1 (UPI) — To commemorate the first day of U.S. Asia Pacific Month, Google is honoring Indian American poet Meena Alexander with a Doodle. The author is known for her poetry collections Napally Road, Illiterate Heart, and Raw Silk.

Alexander was born in Allahabad, India in 1951 and spent his youth in Sudan. Her father was a visiting meteorologist, and while he was stationed there, Alexander began writing poetry in English and French.

An excellent student, Alexander started attending university at the age of 13. She attended the University of Khartoum and published her first poems in her local newspaper during her studies. This young poet graduated with a degree in English and French. She went on to earn her PhD in British Romantic Literature. Alexander then returned to India and took up a job as a teacher.

Alexander moved to New York in 1979 to work at Fordham University. She started as an assistant professor and later became a distinguished professor of English at both Hunter College and the City University of New York Graduate Center.

All this time she continued to write poetry, and her books were translated into many languages. Alexander received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the South Asian Literary Association. She Poet passed away in November 2018.

Her son Adam Kuruvilla Lelifeld said, “Mom was an artist and a fighter. She believed deeply in the craft of her work and in the search for something resembling the truth. She was courageous; He was adventurous, full of joy, and searched for himself in many homes. And in the art of poetry.”

The doodle, drawn by guest artist Anjali Bakir, depicts Alexander sitting at a desk writing something. Vakil said the main inspiration for Doodle comes from reading the works of poets.

“Just like when I designed her Google Doodle, I could see her hunched over her writing desk, late at night, trying to catch the words that would explain her nomadic life,” Vakil says. said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2024/05/01/meena-alexander-google-doodle/4751714561859/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos