Get ready for Google I/O: Program lineup revealed





Developers, get ready! Google I/O is almost here, starting live from Mountain View with the Google keynote on Tuesday, May 14th at 10am PT, followed by 1:30pm (Pacific Time) followed by a developer keynote.

But the learning doesn't stop there. Mark your calendars for May 16th at 8am PT when we'll release over 150 technical details, demos, codelabs, and more on demand. Register online and start creating your “My I/O” agenda today.

Here are some interesting highlights from the I/O program preview.

Unleashing the power of AI: The Age of Gemini opens new frontiers for developers. Introducing the latest features in Gemini API, Google AI Studio, and Gemma. Discover Kaggle's cutting-edge pre-trained models and delve into Google's open source libraries like Keras and JAX.

Android: Developer's Playground: Get all the latest updates on Android! Breakthroughs in generative AI, the long-awaited Android 15, innovative form factors, and the latest tools and libraries from the Jetpack and Compose ecosystems. This section explains. Plus, learn how to optimize performance and streamline your development workflow.

Build beautiful and functional web experiences: Learn more about Baseline Updates, an innovative tool that gives developers a clear understanding of web functionality and API interoperability. Baseline allows you to access real-time information from popular developer resource sites such as MDN, Can I Use, and web.dev.

The Future of ChromeOS: A glimpse into the exciting future of ChromeOS. Learn about the developer-centric investments we're making in distribution, app functionality, and operating system integration. See how our partners are shaping the future of Chromebooks and delivering world-class user experiences.

This is just a taste of what's coming at Google I/O. Stay tuned for future updates and prepare to be part of the future.

Don't forget to mark your calendars and register for Google I/O now.

