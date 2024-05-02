Microsoft enables greater innovation by moving ServiceNow instances to Azure





Internally at Microsoft, our strategic partnership with ServiceNow is aimed at increasing the integration and optimization of both companies' products, platforms, and cloud capabilities.

Our decision to move our ServiceNow platform to Azure has proven to be a game-changer. This collaboration seamlessly blends ServiceNow's robust capabilities with Azure's cutting-edge infrastructure, ushering in a new era of agility, innovation, and customer-centric solutions.

Katharine Kennedy, Global Head and General Manager, ServiceNow Business Unit, Microsoft

Our recent migration of our internal ServiceNow instances to Microsoft Azure is a great example of that partnership in action. With ServiceNow's support and digital workflow expertise, we completed a smooth and effective transition and created a blueprint for other companies to follow. This improves operational efficiency, increases productivity, and optimizes cloud costs.

“Our decision to move our ServiceNow platform to Azure has proven to be a game-changer,” said Katherine Kennedy, global head and general manager of Microsoft's ServiceNow business unit. Masu. This collaboration seamlessly blends ServiceNow's robust capabilities with Azure's cutting-edge infrastructure, ushering in a new era of agility, innovation, and customer-centric solutions.

As ServiceNow and Microsoft continue their transformation journey together, we have deepened our partnership and created a new era of innovation and collaboration across industries. Together, they enabled organizations to bring intelligence to every corner of the enterprise and drive large-scale business transformation.

Paul Fipps, President of Global Industry and Strategic Growth, ServiceNow

The partnership was equally strong on the ServiceNow side.

As ServiceNow and Microsoft continue their transformation journey, we have deepened our partnership to forge a new era of innovation and collaboration across industries, said Paul Fipps, President, Global Industries and Strategic Growth, ServiceNow. states. Together, they enabled organizations to bring intelligence to every corner of the enterprise and drive large-scale business transformation.

Accelerate innovation with Microsoft Azure

At Microsoft Digital, the internal IT organization was focused on agility, innovation, and the customer. We recognized the innovative potential of combining Azure's data and AI capabilities with ServiceNow's expertise in digital workflows.

Tight integration between products and services was a key driver of the migration approach. We anticipated that hosting ServiceNow instances on Azure would accelerate joint innovation and deepen interoperability between our two companies' technology solutions.

However, to introduce these new connectivity experiences, we needed to address the risks of moving our ServiceNow instances to Azure. Moving critical data and resources from one environment to another without impacting your business can be difficult. Additionally, even the most prepared organizations can face compliance issues related to security configuration and data management.

We worked closely with ServiceNow to carefully plan for these anticipated challenges. We worked together to create a detailed and standardized migration plan that aligned with the company's business objectives, policies, best practices, and current legal and commercial agreements.

Working together to plan for a successful migration Sean ONeill, Katharine Kennedy, Miguel Meza, and Anahit Hovhannisyan are working to help Microsoft migrate their ServiceNow instances to Microsoft Azure.

Effective planning and communication are essential to a successful transition. Therefore, the first step we and ServiceNow took was to establish a virtual team (v-team) made up of clearly identified stakeholders from both organizations to oversee the smooth completion of the project. . Roles and responsibilities are clearly defined from the beginning, and individuals are designated to proactively manage potential complications.

The V team then worked together to define policies to govern the migration to Azure and establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success. Requirements for the joint initiative include minimizing business impact, ensuring feature parity between ServiceNow instances hosted in the ServiceNows private cloud and instances deployed in Azure, and This includes preparing a rollback plan, coordinating post-migration support, and more.

We set an ambitious goal to move all of our ServiceNow instances to Azure within a month, starting with non-production instances. This rapid response requires both teams to be active participants in the process, meeting multiple times a week to review progress, share updates, identify blockers, and answer questions and concerns. Matters needed to be openly discussed. Stakeholders established a dedicated Microsoft Teams channel to enhance communication, allowing for real-time interaction and rapid resolution of issues.

Consider business impact

Minimizing business disruption was a big priority for the V team. ServiceNow conducted extensive load simulation testing to ensure that migrating to Azure did not negatively impact business operations. This effort was complemented by a detailed architecture review conducted by the ServiceNow Architecture team to ensure a robust and efficient migration to the cloud. Proactive monitoring and deployment of monitoring dashboards by the Hypercare team during the migration to Azure also played a vital role in minimizing business impact.

It feels good to be a Customer Zero at Microsoft Digital, documenting what we've learned along the way and helping other enterprise customers understand how to achieve similar results.

Anahit Hovhannisyan, Microsoft Digital Principal Group Product Manager

Customize your migration to Azure

Microsoft Digital is customer zero for Microsoft products. We adopt and implement products because we are confident in their functionality and to help product teams improve the product and test new features. Migrating a ServiceNow instance to Azure as Customer Zero created a useful proof of concept for the Microsoft Azure product group and helped create an adoptable process for Microsoft Azure and ServiceNow customers.

It's good for Microsoft Digital to become Customer Zero and document what it learned along the way so other enterprise customers can understand how they can achieve similar outcomes, says Principal Group Product Manager, Microsoft Digital said Anahit Hovhannisyan.

For the migration to Azure, we took a balanced approach, using a combination of automated and manual methods customized for each ServiceNow instance. Our team also makes strategic timing decisions in advance to ensure business continuity while ensuring stakeholders have sufficient time to perform go-live testing and validation before signing off. I did it. A robust contingency plan, including a rollback strategy and efficient use of a digital operations center, embodies the project's careful organization. The result of these efforts was an incredibly smooth and effective transition after an intensive planning period.

Lessons learned and best practices

Through our migration to Azure, we learned many important lessons. Understanding these lessons and how they can impact future migrations is essential to building best practices for migrating ServiceNow instances to Azure. These best practices include:

Plan with your users in mind. Microsoft continued to keep user experience a primary focus throughout the planning stages. Document everything clearly. Microsoft and ServiceNow ensured that all identified stakeholders signed off on business objectives and key results with a well-documented scope to move the project forward. Establish strong communication channels. A consistent rhythm of communication was the key to success. We established and used a virtual Teams channel dedicated to the project. Prepare for testing and rollback. This process included test runs in a sandbox environment to ensure the team had a well-structured rollback plan. Migrate in stages. To ensure manageability and minimize risk, we performed the migration in stages, starting with smaller instances. Predict downtime and failures. Microsoft and ServiceNow have developed a plan to have a Hypercare team on standby to provide immediate support in case of potential downtime or system failure. This support team gives Microsoft great peace of mind knowing that they have a plan to contain unexpected issues without risking a complete outage of their critical infrastructure.Improving the employee and customer experience

ServiceNow and Microsoft have partnered since 2019 to co-innovate for commercial customers in the United States and highly regulated markets in the United States, Singapore, and Australia. Our joint customers benefit from these solutions and can continue their business with the data protection, security, and privacy of Azure.

ServiceNow on Azure will be introduced to commercial customers in the US in 2023 and will be available on the Azure Marketplace. ServiceNow has worked closely with Microsoft as one of the first customers to move their digital workflows to Azure, recognizing the benefits of integrating products across both the ServiceNow and Microsoft portfolios.

ServiceNow is amazing and gives you complete control over your data and cloud infrastructure. Access everything from a single interface. Since moving ServiceNow to Azure, there has been no major impact or change to our internal work processes. We continue to take advantage of all the incredible features inherent in the ServiceNow platform without interruption.

Miguel Meza, Partner Technology Strategist, Microsoft

The migration from ServiceNow cloud to Azure was completed within 45 days. Our team highlighted a seamless transition and no migration blockers as a highlight of this process. For many team members, the most important benefit was that existing business processes were not changed or disrupted after the migration.

Miguel Meza is a Partner Technology Strategist at Microsoft who worked on this migration and is proving the benefits of hosting Microsoft ServiceNow instances in Azure.

ServiceNow is amazing and gives you complete control over your data and cloud infrastructure. Access everything from a single interface. Since moving ServiceNow to Azure, there has been no major impact or change to our internal work processes. We continue to take advantage of all the incredible features inherent in the ServiceNow platform without interruption.

I'm looking forward to

By migrating to Azure, your employees can benefit from tighter integration between the ServiceNow platform and Azure services. We continue to work with ServiceNow to bring more Azure capabilities to the platform, accelerate innovation, and expand use cases.

With over 100 native integrations, ServiceNow and Microsoft have no intention of slowing down in releasing new integration experiences. Our partnership continues to enable collaboration, and we plan to use Microsoft 365 and Azure to bring even more cognitive services and intelligence to our products across the Now Platform in the near future.

Here are some highlights of ServiceNow's migration to Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft and ServiceNow have a strategic partnership to further integrate and optimize our products, platforms, and cloud capabilities. Microsoft migrated his internal ServiceNow instance from ServiceNow's own cloud to Azure. The migration to Azure was completed within 45 days without any major issues. By migrating to Azure, Microsoft employees can benefit from tighter integration between the ServiceNow platform and Azure services. ServiceNow and Microsoft continue to work together to bring more cognitive services and intelligence to products across the ServiceNow platform with Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Learn about ServiceNow on Azure today.

Learn more about ServiceNow's partnership with Microsoft.

Explore enhanced end-user support at Microsoft with Microsoft Teams and ServiceNow.

Want more information? Send us an email with a link to this article. We will contact you shortly.

Take our survey and let us know what kind of content you find most useful.

Tags: digital transformation, Microsoft Azure

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.microsoft.com/insidetrack/blog/microsoft-enables-greater-innovation-by-moving-its-servicenow-instances-to-azure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos