Google lays off 200 employees in latest restructuring, moving jobs to Mexico and India





Google has laid off about 200 employees and moved some jobs overseas. It's the latest sign of a long-running effort by Big Tech companies to cut costs and reorganize.

The layoffs were announced internally on the eve of Google's first-quarter earnings report, and are aimed at Google's core teams that work on the technology foundations behind the company's flagship products, online safety for users, and global IT infrastructure. targeted at members of According to the website.

At least 50 of them worked at Google's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. Google plans to hire replacements for the role in Mexico and India, CNBC reported, citing a review of internal documents.

Google has laid off about 200 employees.Reuters

Google developer ecosystem vice president Asim Hussain said in an email to staff last week that announcements of this nature may make many people feel anxious and frustrated, according to CNBC. CNBC reported.

Mr. Hussain said the restructuring plan serves the company's broader goals.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the layoffs and said affected employees can apply for other open positions at the company.

The company also provides outplacement support services and severance benefits as needed.

As we have said, we are investing responsibly in our top priorities and the important opportunities ahead, a Google spokesperson told The Post on Wednesday.

To best position our company for these opportunities, in late 2023 and into 2024, many of our teams will make changes to be more efficient and easier to work with, remove layers, and improve our products. We have aligned our resources to our highest priorities.

the spokesperson added. This has allowed us to simplify our organization and reduce bureaucracy and layers while increasing opportunities for our employees to work on the most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest priorities.

About a quarter of the positions were reportedly based in Sunnyvale, California. San Francisco Chronicle (via Getty Images)

Google previously laid off as many as 12,000 employees in 2023, and the layoffs will continue this year, with CEO Sundar Pichai saying the company will devote more resources to developing generative artificial intelligence. In doing so, they have cited sustainable cost reduction as an important goal.

Google has confirmed hundreds of layoffs in its ad sales division since January, with a total of more than 1,000 layoffs across other divisions, including teams responsible for hardware products such as Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit. We are reducing personnel.

Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in April that the company would develop growth centers in India, Mexico and Ireland as part of its turnaround.

Google's stock price soared after last week's earnings report, in which the company announced its first-ever dividend and $70 billion in stock buybacks.

