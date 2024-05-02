Hydrogen power project receives $57 million in funding from Alberta government





The Alberta government wants to make the province Canada's hydrogen capital.

Innovation and Emission Reduction in Alberta Alberta (ERA) is investing a total of $57 million in 28 hydrogen power projects.

Alberta Innovates is investing $22.5 million in 20 early-stage projects through its Hydrogen Center of Excellence in partnership with Natural Resources Canada. ERA is putting his $34.5 million into eight late-stage projects through the Accelerated Hydrogen Challenge, using funding from Alberta's Innovation and Emissions Reduction Program.

Hydrogen has the potential to transform global energy markets and generate trillions of dollars in economic activity.

The funded projects include technology-focused initiatives, all covering one or more areas of the hydrogen economy, including hydrogen production, storage, transportation, distribution, and utilization. According to a statement from Alberta Innovates, recipients of that funding have a two-year grace period to complete their research, while recipients of ERA funding have a three-year deadline to complete their research.

Several Canadian technology startups are among the funders. Cleantech startup Ayrton Energy has received $1.7 million in funding from Alberta Innovates to develop a liquid organic hydrogen carrier for hydrogen storage and transportation.

Burnaby, British Columbia-based cleantech startup Ekona Power has received $1 million in funding from Alberta Innovates. Ekona, founded in 2017 by venture capital firm Evok Innovations and cleantech startup incubator Innovative Breakthrough Energy Technology, will use the funding to pilot a methane pyrolysis reactor that converts natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon. is. The startup completed C$79 million in Series A funding in 2022.

Gradient Thermal, a Calgary-based company that designs and manufactures high-performance heating products that it claims are highly energy-efficient and easy to install, has launched its flagship product, syncFURNACE, which the company claims has zero greenhouse effect. received $1.9 million from Alberta Innovates. Gas heating systems for homeowners and small factories.

Certarus, a Calgary-based energy startup founded in 2014, has received $1.2 million in funding from ERA to scale up and deploy hydrogen storage, compression and blending equipment at an existing compressed natural gas hub. ing. Certarus was named one of Canada's top technology startups by LinkedIn in 2019.

Alberta's economy has long been dominated by oil and gas, and hydrogen power generation has become a major focus of investment in recent years. The state government wants to integrate clean hydrogen at scale into the state's domestic energy system for use in transportation, industry, heat, power generation and renewable energy storage by 2030.

Alberta's economy has long been dominated by oil and gas, and hydrogen power generation has become a major focus of investment in recent years. The state government wants to integrate clean hydrogen at scale into the state's domestic energy system for use in transportation, industry, heat, power generation and renewable energy storage by 2030.

