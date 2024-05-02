How Google is supporting Mental Health Awareness Month 2024





Expanding mental health support in local communities

Over the past five years, Google.org has provided more than $10 million to help nonprofits accelerate their mental health efforts. One of those organizations, ReflexAI, launched his HomeTeam with funding and support from Google.org Fellows. This AI-powered, interactive education program gives veterans the skills they need to have conversations about mental health with other veterans. Hundreds of service members have used the tool since its debut last November, and 100% of survey respondents said they felt prepared to tackle conversations with colleagues who may be struggling with their mental health. I answered that I felt like I was in good shape.

We also recently announced a $20 million commitment to support organizations' efforts in digital well-being for children and teens. We worked with partners like Highlights for Kids and Sesame Street to help children develop safe, healthy, and productive relationships with technology.

How we support the mental health of Google employees and their families

In our workplaces, this month is an opportunity to continue the ongoing conversation about health and highlight the resources available to employees and their families every day, year-round. Our health plans are designed to cover mental health services, our employee assistance programs provide counseling when needed, and training for managers to better support employees with mental health issues. We offer In the United States, the Google Health & Wellness Centers program expands access to on-site certified counselors and clinical psychologists.

Good mental health is important to our overall health and well-being. We want to do our part to help people get help when they need it most.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/technology/health/google-mental-health-awareness-month-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos