Google layoffs hit 200 'core' team employees

Google has laid off at least 200 staff members from its core team in California, CNBC reported on Wednesday. Some of those jobs are being moved to offices in India and Mexico, the report said.

Google did not immediately respond to Quartzs' request for comment, but in a message seen by CNBC, Asim Hussain, Google's vice president of developer ecosystem, told employees that the company's roles will be transferred to The aim is to bring the company closer to its partners and the overseas developer community. Major markets such as India and Brazil.

He said this type of announcement may make many people feel anxious or frustrated, but it can be helpful. [Googles] broader goals.

Google's Core Systems & Experience organization builds the technology foundation behind Google's flagship products, helps protect users' online safety, and [its] The webpage states that it is a global IT infrastructure.

This is much the same language other tech companies are using as they cut positions and focus all their efforts on AI. Google had already laid off hundreds of employees across its digital assistant, hardware and engineering teams in January, and CEO Sundar Pichai warned employees at the time that further layoffs were likely. Ta.

But Google's layoffs aren't indicative of financial stress. In fact, the company is doing more than just fine, with Google's parent company Alphabet reporting a 60% year-over-year increase in first-quarter profits.

It's not the only technology company to cut its workforce to meet its AI goals. Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta have all laid off employees this year, even though they are part of the Fab Four tech stocks that have continued to rally massively. Overall, around 80,000 people have been laid off in the technology industry around the world.

