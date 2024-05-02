Google lays off 200 employees as core jobs move outside the US





Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here's what you need to know

Google will lay off at least 200 employees as it moves core jobs outside the United States. According to CNBC, some California-based employees will be relocated to offices in India and Mexico.Meanwhile, Google wants immigration policy changes to bring more AI talent to the US

Wegovy and Ozempic: Are you ready for weight loss pills?

Stock markets welcomed the Fed's new interest rate plans. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the next policy move is unlikely to be a rate hike.

Boeing's major suppliers are hinting at solutions to production problems. Spirit AeroSystems, the company responsible for the aircraft manufacturer's door plug debacle, says it has a plan. Meanwhile, Boeing is telling its suppliers to move forward full speed ahead.

Separately, Boeing could face a new competitor in Brazil. Embraer is considering developing an aircraft that could compete with the 737 Max model.

Ozempic's cost reductions are shrinking in its home country. Denmark has decided to cut some of its subsidies for Nordisk's blockbuster drug Novo, best known for its weight loss side effect.

Airbnb wants something bigger than Barbie's Dream House

Image: Airbnb

The Barbie hype boosted an industry beyond entertainment. One such industry is lodging, with Airbnb selling out the Barbie Malibu Dream House on its vacation rental app.

But then I started thinking. What about Princess Purple Rain's house? Performing in Doja Cats' living room? Tasting tequila with Kevin Hart? The company is now launching a new category of products dubbed Icon Experiences, aimed at taking users on a singular adventure spanning music, movies, TV, and sports. ing.

Airbnbs Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Blesharczyk said the company plans to add more experiences as long as they are all unique.

One big number: $50 million.

Cryptocurrency investor Roger Ver, also known as Bitcoin Jesus, is suspected of tax evasion, according to the US Department of Justice.

Ver earned the nickname Bitcoin Jesus due to his early investment in cryptocurrencies and penchant for preaching about them. But the Justice Department maintains that Barr did not act like a saint when reporting the number of bitcoins he owned.

Other quartz products

T-Mobile acquires Mint Mobile for $1.35 billion

Peloton hopes to turn things around by putting bikes in 800 Hyatt hotels

Big Oil has been lying for decades about its role in climate change.

Ivy League school announces first AI master's degree

Johnson & Johnson wants to pay $6.5 billion to settle talc ovarian cancer lawsuit

Yum Brands stock falls as KFC and Pizza Hut fail to attract customers

amazing discovery

A satellite that has been missing for 25 years has been discovered. With so much space junk orbiting the Earth, it's easy to get lost.

An underwater sinkhole near the Mexico-Belize border is so deep that scientists have yet to discover its bottom. Good thing Nemo didn't go there.

A new ChatGPT competitor appeared and suddenly disappeared. Users on X and Reddit claim that gpt2-chatbot was able to do some pretty impressive things.

Tornadoes and trains can sometimes collide. And sometimes it gets caught on camera.

Approximately 60% of American households have an air fryer. Sure, they're basically just small convection ovens, but people love them. Learn about the World War II technology that's become a kitchen staple with the latest Obsession email, and sign up to receive it weekly (free)!

Did you know we have two premium weekend emails? One provides analysis of the week's news, and the other provides Quartz and other information to help you start your week. Become a member or gift a membership!

I hope you have a fulfilling day. Send news, comments, milk carton satellites, air fryer recipes, etc. to [email protected]. Today's Daily Brief is brought to you by Morgan Hefner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/emails/daily-brief/1851450117/google-layoffs-deepen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos