Google lays off 200 people in core departments as organizational restructuring progresses





Google has reportedly reorganized its core division, which builds the technology foundation behind its products.

The restructuring included laying off at least 200 employees and relocating some roles to India and Mexico, CNBC reported Wednesday (May 1).

A Google spokesperson told CNBC that, as we've said in the past, the company is responsibly investing in our biggest priorities and important opportunities for the future. Many of our teams have made changes to be more efficient and work better, removing layers and aligning resources to the product's biggest priorities.

According to a report from CNBC, Google cut jobs ahead of its April 25 earnings report.

The company's core team includes the information technology technical department, Python developer team, technical infrastructure, security foundation, app platform, and core developer and engineering roles, according to the report.

The teams involved in the reorganization included those involved in Google's developer tools. According to the report, Google is adding more artificial intelligence (AI) to its products and streamlining its developer tools.

CNBC reported on April 23 that while Google is reducing the number of management tiers, it also plans to build teams in India, Brazil and other key markets to get closer to customers.

According to the report, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice president for search, Assistant, location, advertising, commerce and payments products, told employees in March that the company was working to address system challenges. He said the company aims to move faster and get closer to its customers.

Asked by CNBC to comment on Raghavan's speech, a Google spokesperson said: “We have great opportunities ahead of us and we are working with speed and focus.”

On April 17, Reuters reported that Google was laying off an unspecified number of employees and transferring some roles to other countries as part of its ongoing cost-cutting efforts.

A Google spokesperson told Reuters at the time that employees would be able to apply for other roles at the company, and that some of the affected positions would be moved to hubs in India, Chicago, Atlanta and Dublin.

According to a spokesperson, in late 2023 and into 2024, many of our teams made changes to improve efficiency and workability, removing layers and aligning resources to the product's biggest priorities. That's what it means.

