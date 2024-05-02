USPTO proposes national strategy to encourage inclusive innovation





“The stated goal of promoting commercialization may seem contradictory to some, especially given the administration's recent proposals to expand the scope of march-in rights under the Bayh-Dole Act. It may look like.”

The United States Patents and Trademarks (USPTO) today announced the National Strategy for Inclusive Innovation ahead of the World IP Day event on Capitol Hill. The strategy was developed with support from the Inclusive Innovation Council (CI2) and will revitalize communities and grow economies by increasing participation in STEM, inventors, and innovation, according to a USPTO press release. The aim is to improve the economy, create quality jobs and address global challenges. Among youth and people from historically underrepresented and under-resourced communities.

As part of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, the U.S. Department of Commerce will require the USPTO in 2022 to work with CI2 and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to encourage independent inventors and small businesses to It ordered assistance in obtaining resources to facilitate commercialization. Additionally, they obtain both U.S. and foreign intellectual property rights to protect their inventions.

Today's strategy focuses on four key fundamentals: 1) Inspire a new generation of innovators. 2) Educate and empower innovators. 3) Drive inclusive innovation across government and other sectors. 4) Bring innovation to market. To further these broad goals, the report also makes 11 specific recommendations.

Standardize and scale youth innovation education (Cornerstone 1) Provide resources, training, and support to empower educators to teach innovation (Cornerstone 1) Provide youth coaching, mentoring, and career awareness (Cornerstone) 1) Expand research opportunities to a broad and diverse range of institutions in higher education (Cornerstone 2) Innovation and entrepreneurship in post-secondary education (Cornerstone 2) Providing post-secondary mentoring and internship opportunities to enable innovation (Cornerstone 2) ) An inclusive workforce across public and private organizations (Cornerstone 3) Foster innovation more broadly and equitably in innovating organizations, including academic research institutions (Cornerstone 3) Promote fair protection of intellectual property for all innovators and entrepreneurs (Cornerstone 4) Develop entrepreneurial resources and support for all (Cornerstone 4) Leverage and expand commercialization support and technology transfer for all (Cornerstone 4)

USPTO Director Kathi Vidal said in a statement that the strategy provides a call to action and a roadmap to achieve innovative success.

The strategy also complements the National Entrepreneurship Strategy recently released by the Economic Development Authority's (EDA) National Advisory Committee on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NACIE), co-chaired by Mr. Vidal, and the federal government's National Entrepreneurship Strategy. It also includes recommendations on how the U.S. Department of Commerce should act. The government and the private sector can foster an ecosystem of entrepreneurship that ensures America leads in important innovations.

Is the USPTO undermining its own goals?

The stated goal of promoting commercialization in particular seems contradictory to some, given the administration's recent proposals to expand the scope of march-in rights under the Bayh-Dole Act. You might see it. This discrepancy was noted by some IP stakeholders following a recent request for comment on what more the Patent Office could do to accelerate and encourage the commercialization of innovation more generally. If the administration was truly interested in encouraging innovation, it would focus on strengthening a law that is the backbone of America's technology transfer system: the Bayh-Dole Act, said executive director of the American Alliance of Start-ups and Inventors. Director Chris Israel writes: IPWatchdog editorial.

Today's Strategy explains that venture capital funding is not evenly distributed to underrepresented inventor communities. The report found that 2% of venture capital is invested in startups with only female founders, 1% of venture capital is invested in companies with black founders, and less than 2% is invested in companies with Hispanic founders. It cites studies from 2017 and 2018 that found that .

The report says these numbers are getting worse, not better. The report found that in 2023, less than 0.5% of venture capital funds were invested in businesses with black founders, and white men controlled 93% of venture capital funds.

However, Israel noted in an op-ed on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office RFC that if the Biden administration moves forward with the March-in framework, many venture capitalists will stop investing in federally funded technology commercialization. This could further exacerbate inequalities.

Gene Quinn, founder and CEO of IPWatchdog, said increased federal funding to support innovation in underrepresented communities may not help if the framework is finalized. He said there is. “Ironically, the government's use of march-in rights where the product is actually on the market and not shelved makes it less likely that the private sector will license something from the federal government. “The risks of accepting it would be too great,'' Quinn explained, “with the very little funding that Uncle Sam would provide.'' “Then patent contracts with the federal government would become a game of Russian roulette.”

The strategy concludes with a call for organizations from all sectors of the innovation community to work together to gather and disseminate information, best practices, and resources.

