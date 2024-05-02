Google Home – Error when trying to integrate with frontend





dave8 (David Middlebrook) May 2, 2024, 5:18am 1

There are many devices that are not supported with HA integration, but they can be controlled by Google Home and can be turned on or off. I've been following Lewis' videos on YouTube about 12 months ago on how to establish a connection between HA and Google so that HA can send voice commands to Google. After entering the generated ID and code using Google Console, I received the following error message.

Access blocked: This app's request is invalid This app sent an invalid request and you can't sign in. You can try again later or contact the developer about this issue. If you are an app developer, please see error details here for more information about this error. Error 400: redirect_uri_mismatch

I tried adding the Google Assistant SDK again, but I keep getting the same error message. Is there a way out of this mess?

nickh66 (Nick Harrison) May 2, 2024, 6:20am 2

Have you considered Home Assistant Cloud? This is a much simpler solution for integrating with Google.

dave8 (David Middlebrook) May 2, 2024, 6:37am 3

No, I didn't know you could do that with Home Assistant cloud.

nickh66 (Nick Harrison) May 2, 2024, 6:44 am 4

If you already have a Nabu Casa subscription,[設定]>[音声アシスタント]You can turn on Google Assistant from here.

Nabu Casa Google Assistant settings

It is amazing. I've been using it for years.

dave8 (David Middlebrook) May 2, 2024, 7:20am 5

I followed your advice and started triacing the Nabu Casa cloud, set up my account etc.[設定]>[音声]scroll to Google Assistant, and then[Google アシスタントのホーム アシスタント クラウド スキルをアクティブにする]When I clicked on it, I got the following error: 404 That's a mistake.

The requested URL /services/a/uid/00000091fd5fb875?hl=en-US was not found on this server. That's all we know.

dave8 (David Middlebrook) May 2, 2024, 7:38am 6

Reading the Nabu Casa documentation, there is reference to controlling HA entities from Google Home, but I would like to control devices connected to Google Home from HA. Is that possible?

