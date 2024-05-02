Google cuts staff: Google cuts staff from its core team: What top executives told employees in town halls and internal memos





Google has reportedly laid off 200 employees from its core team. Just before its explosive first-quarter earnings report on April 25, Google cut at least 200 people from its core team as part of an organizational restructuring that included moving some roles to India and Mexico, CNBC reported. employees were fired. These job cuts are reportedly impacting engineering jobs in Sunnyvale, California. The layoffs are said to be part of a layoff that began last year, when Alphabet announced plans to cut about 6% of its workforce. According to the report, Google's core team is the people who build the technical foundations of the company's flagship products and manage users' online safety. These teams include key technical departments responsible for information technology, Python tool development, technical infrastructure management, security foundation building, app platform development, core software development, and various other engineering roles. It contains. Last week, there were reports that Google was cutting staff in its finance and real estate departments. Affected treasury departments include Google's Treasury Department, Business Services Department, and Revenue Cash Operations Department. It also claimed that Ruth Porat, Google's head of finance, sent an email to employees saying the reorganization would include expanding growth into Bangalore, Mexico City and Dublin.

What Google executives said about the largest core team layoff plan

Asim Hussain, vice president of Google's developer ecosystem, said at City Hall that this is the biggest reduction planned for his team this year, and Hussain also sent an email to his team. The company intends to maintain its current global footprint while expanding its fast-growing global workforce to operate closer to its partners and developer community, Hussain said. I wrote in an email. Announcements of this nature may make many feel anxious or frustrated, Hussein wrote, adding that the changes contribute to the company's broader goals. He said advances in generative AI are changing the very nature of software development as we know it.

Why Google is expanding elsewhere

Pankaj Rohatgi, Google's vice president of security engineering, told his team via email that the company is expanding its work to other locations. To optimize our business objectives, we are expanding our work to other locations, which will result in some role being played. He addressed the removal and proposed removal of the role last week.

Google admits job cuts are to improve efficiency

Google told the publication that it will restructure its core organization and reduce its workforce, and that employees will be able to apply for open positions within Google and access outplacement services. As we have said, our employees are responsible for investing in our company's biggest priorities and important opportunities for the future. A spokesperson said many of our teams have made changes to be more efficient and work better, remove layers and align resources with the product's biggest priorities.

