Google's layoffs: Hundreds of core employees laid off, some positions moved to India





Ahead of its recent strong financial report, Google made significant changes within its organization, resulting in the firing of at least 200 employees from its “core” team. As CNBC reported, these changes include moving some roles to India and Mexico.

The core division responsible for building the technical backbone of Google's flagship products and keeping users safe online has been reorganized. Key technical departments were affected, including information technology, Python developer teams, technical infrastructure, security foundations, app platforms, core developers, and various engineering roles.

Records show at least 50 tech jobs were eliminated in Sunnyvale, California. Internal documents suggest that many core team roles will be moved to Mexico and India.

Asim Husain, Google's vice president of developer ecosystem, informed his team of the layoffs in an email, making them the largest planned layoffs for his team this year. He emphasized the company's intention to maintain its global presence while expanding into high-growth regions to operate closer to its partners and developer community.

Google's parent company Alphabet has been cutting jobs since early last year in response to challenges in the online advertising market. Despite recent improvements in digital advertising, Alphabet continues to downsize, cutting jobs in various departments this year.

The company's finance department went through a restructuring in mid-April, with chief financial officer Ruth Porat announcing job cuts and relocations to Bangalore and Mexico City. Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's head of search, said the company plans to build teams closer to users in key markets such as India and Brazil, where labor costs are lower.

Despite these layoffs, Google reported its best growth and margin improvement in the first quarter since early 2022. The company announced its first-ever dividend and $70 billion in stock buybacks.

Husain reassured developers that the changes serve broader corporate goals. The reorganization primarily affects teams critical to Google's developer tools, as the company integrates more artificial intelligence into its products. Google is likely to announce new developer products and tools at its upcoming developer conference, Google I/O.

Pankaj Rohatgi, vice president of security engineering at Google, announced the elimination of his role as the company expands to other locations. The cuts will also impact governance and protected data groups, which will be critical in the face of increased regulatory scrutiny such as the European Union's Digital Markets Act.

Evan Kotsovinos, Google's vice president of governance and protected data, emphasized the need for teams to move faster to meet regulatory challenges. Raghavan acknowledged that increased competition, a tougher regulatory environment and slower internal growth are Google's new operating realities.

