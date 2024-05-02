



We're celebrating 20 years of Google Summer of Code (GSoC) and are excited to announce 1,220 new contributors who will be writing code for 195 open source mentoring organizations starting May 27th. Over the past few weeks, our mentoring organization has read the following articles: After speaking with applicants throughout their applications, we made the difficult decision to select his GSoC contributors to mentor this summer.

We highlight key results from this year's application period:

43,984 applicants from 172 countries 9,107 proposals submitted from 6,518 applicants 1,220 GSoC contributors accepted from 73 countries Over 2,800 mentors and organization administrators 34 mentoring organizations Participating in the 16th to 20th GSoC.

Starting today, GSoC 2024 contributors will actively participate in new open source communities and become familiar with the organization during a community bonding period. A mentor guides her GSoC contributors through documentation and introduces them to community norms and processes while helping them plan summer milestones and projects. Coding will begin on May 27th and most will finish on September 2nd, but GSoC contributors may request a longer coding period and finish in early September depending on their schedule and availability. You will have the opportunity to finish the project between and early November.

We would like to thank the thousands of applicants who took the time and effort to contact our coaching organizations and submit proposals this year. We hope that your experience of researching, asking questions, and learning more about the open source community has left you feeling excited about open source. You may also have found a great community outside of Google Summer of Code that you'd like to contribute to. Communication is key to his GSoC and open source, and staying connected with the community and reaching out to other organizations is a great way to prepare for future opportunities. The open source community is always looking for new and enthusiastic collaborators to join our projects.

A huge thank you to all the mentors and organization administrators who make this program so special and impactful for thousands of developers each year. Google Summer of Code continues thanks to the dedication of our mentors to keep the open source ecosystem thriving by supporting new developers and their exciting perspectives and ideas. Google is proud to support the open source ecosystem (and its over 1,000 open source projects and over 20,000 developers) over the past 20 years.

GSoC Contributors — Have fun this summer, keep learning, and enjoy being a part of the open source community! Your mentors and community members have decades or even hundreds of years of combined experience. so let them share their knowledge so you can become an amazing open source contributor.

Stephanie Taylor – Program Leader and Lucila Ortiz – Program Manager

