



With one grandchild already interested in training to become a pilot and two others pursuing degrees and careers in the medical field, I spent some interesting time with them. I drew spiritual parallels between these unique choices.

Occupations range from strikingly similar to seemingly opposites.

It's absolutely true that healthcare and aviation are obsessed with innovation, and interestingly, both are desperately trying to advance towards service excellence. The paths and divergent paths they have taken to achieve efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction can be circuitous and sometimes brain-numbing.

A metaphorical flight into the world of healthcare is made possible by airlines that are easy to book online, provide transparent pricing information, and even provide time outcome predictions and destination choices in just a few taps. Experience is different.

Instead, in the medical field, we are faced with endless wait times, unpredictable findings, sometimes incredible bills, and sometimes less-than-satisfactory results.

In both worlds, safety, punctuality, and comfort are important indicators of patient and customer satisfaction.

Of course, airlines can deal with ridiculous delays, bumpy rides, mushy seats, screaming babies, mean passengers, and even grumpy flight attendants. Being on schedule, treated with dignity, and having a successful outcome is a dream, but as Frank Sinatra sang about reality, that's life.

Meanwhile, in both disciplines, each procedure or flight undergoes a series of meticulous checks and rechecks.

Safety is paramount.

Here are some interesting tactical differences.

For example, will overworked doctors with stressful lives endure additional oversight such as regular required hours in a criminal record simulator, ongoing physical fitness assessments, and random drug screenings?

Or can pilots endure the thought of trying to stay on top of the millions of articles written each year about new scientific discoveries, new drugs, new methodologies, and endless patient differences?

Neither profession can truly embrace the playful depictions of pilots, sometimes in charge of the lives of hundreds of people, who describe their work as seconds of horror and hours of boredom. I'm sure.

Training for either profession can be very demanding.

Military training may be the last time you fly on a plane every day or work in a telemedicine facility in a combat zone.

Similar to Navy SEAL training, medical school, internships, and fellowships are competitive, emotionally, physically intense, and sometimes brutal experiences.

Physicians are often exposed to strict Socratic professors who harshly chastise, criticize, humiliate, and harass students as if they were participants in a game of Survivor Healthcare Edition.

The good news about air travel is that, statistically, you would have to fly 24 hours a day for 438 years to have a fatal accident.

Meanwhile, medical errors still cause an alarming number of deaths each year. In fact, according to some sources, the annual loss of life due to medical errors is equivalent to a passenger plane falling from the sky every day.

After all, both industries are focused on our continued well-being, and their paths intersect in surprising ways.

So before you criticize pilots or doctors, know that they are usually extraordinary people who have dedicated themselves to the service of others, and one day soon my grandson may be one of them. please remember.

The next time you lose concentration while driving, think about doing it at 35,000 feet, or worse, while holding a scalpel to someone's heart or eyeball.

So let's take a look at the great work they do every day. We hope that both companies will continue to value excellence, transparency, and innovation while avoiding overuse of the term terminal.

Nick Jacobs of Windber is a healthcare consultant and author of the book Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.

