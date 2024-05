Baltimore Daily Roundup: 20 People Building Baltimore's Innovation Community. A local startup wins his $15,000. USMC's new technology office

Introducing Baltimore's top technology connectors for 2024

Today we're introducing the 2024 Baltimore RealLIST Connector. These 20 luminaries form the heart of Charm City's technology and startup community by fostering connections and fostering innovation. From advancing climate technology to championing diversity, they are architects of change and champions for their communities.

Selected with input from Technical.ly's newsroom, including Editor Sameer Rao and Editorial Director Danya Henninger, this list represents the essence of Baltimore's tech ecosystem.

Learn more about these latest prestigious movers and shakers.

Expert advice in software development

When you need a digital platform, when you need it now, and when it's done right, that's where Arcweb Technologies comes into its own. This software consulting firm prides itself on meeting clients where they are, with a team well-versed in web, API, and mobile application development.

The companies are currently focused on forming long-term partnerships with health and wellness companies, leveraging their decades of experience to solve pressing software product challenges and develop specific technologies, cloud architectures, or developing appropriate strategies from an integration perspective.

Learn more about using Arcweb, a Technical.ly client.

News Incubator: What else you need to know today

EcoMap Technologies' Sherrod Davis spoke to Inc. about the company's journey after losing co-founder and friend Pava LaPere. [Inc.]

Adeola Ajani of FemEquity won runner-up and $15,000 in the recent Dingman Entrepreneurial Center Pitch Competition on the Eastern Shore. [FemEquity]

Maryland is moving to eliminate legacy and donor preferences in college admissions, spearheaded by Representative Jazz Lewis. [Baltimore Banner]

The U.S. Marine Corps has established a new office aimed at more efficiently deploying new technology. [DefenseNews]

Google has laid off 50 employees following protests over its cloud computing contract with the Israeli government. Organizers reported that 20 more employees were fired after the demonstration at Google's offices, in addition to the original 30. [CNN]

on the calendar

May 3: Ten teams will present and compete for a share of a $20,000 prize pool during Fuel Demo Day at the Pava Center. [Details here]

May 11: Baltimore Climate Technology Branch and Knowledge Sharing. [Details here]

Join the engagement conversation!

Find people who share your news, events, work, and interests with Slack, Technical.ly's open community.

technically media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/newsletter/baltimore-daily-roundup-2024-05-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos