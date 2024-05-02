Women-led tech startups drive innovation for an inclusive online world





After a casual conversation with a friend who happens to be a visually impaired software engineer, Tran Khanh Dung was enlightened about the multiple barriers to digital accessibility faced by people with disabilities. With a vision to make the online world a more inclusive place, Mr. Dung seized the opportunity to develop innovative solutions that addressed these barriers and helped people with various forms of disabilities access his He founded Rayo, an AI co-pilot designed to make web browsing accessible and enjoyable. .

We learned that web accessibility issues are a major issue that affects many people with many different types of disabilities, including visual, as well as neurological, cognitive, and motor-related disabilities. There are no existing solutions that effectively tackle this problem at scale, so our team decided to step up and solve it, says the 26-year-old Vietnamese founder and CEO.

Rayos' solutions enable people with disabilities to navigate the online world with confidence, improving their experiences, increasing productivity, and promoting independence. As a primary target market, visually impaired and neurodivergent users can access basic features of Rayos for free, while advanced features and customization options are available for an affordable monthly fee. Through its network of solution providers around the world, the company aims to extend support to other types of disabilities, including movement disorders, speech disorders, hearing impairments and mild learning disabilities.

The company currently consists of a small team of five people and is slowly expanding after securing initial investment from start-up power companies and competitors. In 2023, Dung participated in the She Loves Techs Global Startup Pitching Competition with the support of ESCAP's Catalyzing Women Entrepreneurship program. To date, the program has mobilized over US$89.7 million in funding to women-owned and led businesses and has empowered over 176,000 women entrepreneurs through access to capital and enhanced skills to grow their businesses. We support you directly.

Through the program, Dung will participate in an intensive boot camp, receive customized mentorship and leadership training, access networking opportunities to increase his visibility among investors, and ultimately reach the final pitching round of the competition. won 3rd place.

Despite her success and drive as a solo female founder, Dung had to overcome outdated gender stereotypes to get to where she is today. Because the world of technology is male-dominated, she says, she has faced prejudice within her industry of constantly needing to prove herself. But luckily there are always people who know what I'm going through and offer support. Through community-driven initiatives like She Loves Tech, I benefited from the power of mentorship, networked with female leaders and innovators in the technology industry, and learned so much.

Reflecting on the many outstanding women who have shaped the history of technology, Dung emphasizes the importance of ensuring female leadership in the world of technology. This is essential to driving innovation from diverse perspectives. To facilitate this, in addition to funding opportunities, Dung emphasizes the importance of training and mentoring to help female founders succeed as leaders in an industry that is often undervalued for their abilities. To do.

Inspired by the stories of pioneering female founders and innovators she met through the She Loves Tech program, Dung encourages aspiring female entrepreneurs to have confidence in their abilities. First-time founders just have to do it. She may not have it all figured out, but if she just starts, she'll get there eventually. There's no better time than now to start a dream of her own. Of course, there will be setbacks and failures along the way, but you will get closer to your vision step by step, so believe in yourself and give it a try.

