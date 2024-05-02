Judge rules on Google's landmark antitrust case





One of the first cases Amit P. Mehtas filed after becoming a federal judge in late 2014 turned out to be a crash course in antitrust law.

Sysco, a major food distributor to restaurants and cafeterias, is trying to buy rival US Foods, and the Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the $3.5 billion deal, saying it would stifle competition.

Judge Mehta told lawyers on both sides that they needed help educating themselves. Over the next few months, he became a tireless and intelligent student, absorbing the ins and outs of antitrust law and asking pointed questions about case law, economic theory and the food distribution business, according to government and Cisco lawyers.

After the 2015 trial, Judge Mehta wrote a comprehensive and well-reasoned 128-page opinion, ordering a moratorium on the deal. Within days, Cisco abandoned the acquisition plan.

I didn't like the result, but it was a well-considered and solid opinion, said Richard Parker, who represented Cisco and is now a partner at international law firm Milbank.

Judge Mehta, 52, will soon use the experience he gained from that case to hand down landmark antitrust decisions.

Joined by a group of state attorneys general, the Justice Department charges that Google illegally protects its monopoly on Internet search, including by paying billions of dollars to persuade companies like Apple and Samsung to do so. He sued Google in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Use that search engine. Google countered that it did so to provide the best experience for consumers.

Closing arguments in the most important federal lawsuit against the tech giant since the government sued Microsoft in the 1990s are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Judge Mehtas' ruling is also likely to set a precedent for a series of U.S. antitrust lawsuits already underway against companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Meta.

Although the stakes are much higher now, Judge Mehtas' opinion on Cisco's case, according to 10 former law firm colleagues, former law clerks, antitrust experts and lawyers, said It is said that the responses to previous major antitrust decisions have followed a consistent pattern. They said the judge was smart, careful, hard-working and a voracious learner who made a real effort to thoroughly weigh both sides of the case.

Other than Sysco, he doesn't have a large antitrust court record. It's hard to predict what the reigns of hell will be, but his judicial conduct so far suggests whatever he decides in the United States and elsewhere. v. Google will likely prove difficult to overturn on appeal.

It's been a very long and arduous road, not just for this trial but for the duration of the litigation, Judge Mehta said in November as trial testimony drew to a close. As I sit here today, I have no idea what I'm going to do.

Judge Mehta tells the law clerk that a fair trial begins with diligence and preparation. You never know what will be important in a case, so you need to read every page and study every case citation, he says.

“It shows there's no limit to the amount of time you can spend trying to get a problem right,” said Alex Haskell, a former law clerk who recently left his position as White House legislative aide. .

Judge Mehta refused a request for an interview through the court.

Born in India, he moved to the United States with his family when he was one year old. His father, Priyavadhan Mehta, was an engineer. His mother, Ragini Mehta, was a laboratory technician. They settled in the suburbs of Baltimore.

Judge Mehta graduated with academic honors from Georgetown University and the University of Virginia School of Law. He left his successful career at litigation firm Zuckerman Speeder for a different kind of opportunity, taking a pay cut to work as a public defender for five years.

William W. Taylor III, a founding partner at Zuckerman Spader, said he really wanted to do the work and represent people who couldn't afford it.

Working as a public defender provided Judge Mehta with extensive courtroom experience and was good training for future judges. He returned to Zuckerman Speeder, where he later became a partner and worked on a wide range of cases as a criminal and civil defense attorney. In 2014, the Obama administration nominated him as a federal judge, and he was confirmed in December of that year.

Judge Mehta was randomly assigned to the Google case in October 2020 after the Trump administration's Justice Department filed an antitrust case.

During the trial, Judge Mehta asked witnesses occasional questions, but mostly for details and explanations. He also used occasional humor during the otherwise uneventful trial, joking that on opening day, the courtroom full of lawyers had the highest concentration of cases in one place.

But his key role in shaping the case was narrowed in scope in a ruling last August, before the trial began.

Judge Mehta rules that the government may move forward with claims that Google illegally concealed its monopoly in a multibillion-dollar deal to make its search engine the default on smartphones and browsers. was lowered. But he denied other allegations, including accusations that Google broke the law by giving more weight to its products in search results than those on specialized sites such as Amazon and Yelp.

By streamlining the case to what Judge Mehta considered to be the core issues, he was able to keep trial testimony on schedule for 10 weeks.

Early in the trial, Judge Mehta closed off much of the courtroom to reporters and the public, bowing to arguments from Google and other companies that they needed to protect sensitive business information. Following the outcry, Judge Mehta called the court three weeks after the trial began.

Judge Mehta later admitted that this was a mistake. He said in court on Oct. 19 that he should have looked into the parties a little more closely to determine how much content actually needed to be sealed. So I don't accept that.

Still, important court documents remained heavily or completely redacted. Additionally, documents were not routinely shared with the press, even if they did not contain classified information. After the New York Times, with the support of other news organizations, filed a motion seeking greater and more timely access to the exhibits, Judge Mehta defused the situation somewhat, giving Google access to more documents. was forced to remove the seal. One notable disclosure is that Google pays Apple and others more than $26 billion a year to make its search engine the default on smartphones and browsers.

Legal experts say it is unclear how Judge Mehta will rule, in part because he has not demonstrated a comprehensive antitrust ideology. However, he is known for paying close attention to evidence and assessing whether it complies with case law precedent.

This fact-based, case-by-case approach emerged in the sentencing of the criminal case against the pro-Trump mob involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Last May, Judge Mehta sentenced Stewart Rhodes, a leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia and riot organizer, to 18 years in prison after finding him guilty of seditious conspiracy. I put it down. Rose has maintained his innocence and told the court he is a political prisoner.

Judge Mehta said in his ruling that Mr. Rose is a continuing threat and danger to this country, our republic, and the very fabric of our democracy.

But Judge Mehta took a very different attitude toward Matthew Mark Wood, one of the first rioters to breach the Capitol. Wood, who was 23 at the time of the riot, expressed his remorse after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 57 months in prison. But Judge Mehta sentenced Wood to 12 months of home detention, telling him: “I don't think this sentence will ruin your life.”

By all accounts, Justice Mehta is widely read and has diverse cultural tastes. He added a footnote stating that expert testimony is not required in music copyright cases regarding hip-hop music and lyrics. He has been listening to hip-hop for decades, and, reflecting his age, his favorite artists include Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake, and Eminem, he wrote.

Judge Mehta is an avid sports fan, especially the Baltimore Orioles. At an event celebrating the judge's induction, his childhood friend and Johns Hopkins University professor, Dr. Sanjay Desai, joked that the judge would defend the Orioles regardless of the facts.

Judge Mehta has limited courtroom experience in antitrust law, but has been involved in the field, including serving as the judicial representative of the American Bar Association's Antitrust Section and occasionally speaking at its events.

William Kovačić, a law professor at George Washington University, said he described himself as a generalist federal judge before beginning to show a sophisticated understanding of antitrust law.

Kovačić, the former FTC chairman, said it would be difficult for a reviewing court to say, “You were wrong,'' and that they would tend to cast doubt on whether they can trust Judge Mehta's work.

David McCabe contributed reporting. Kitty Bennett contributed to the research.

