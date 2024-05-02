As landmark 'monopoly power' trial comes to an end, here's what to watchExBulletin





The Justice Department and a group of 35 states sued Google in 2020, accusing it of using anticompetitive tactics to dominate online search. The trial is over and closing arguments are being held.Spencer Pratt/Getty Images .

A landmark monopoly trial between the U.S. Department of Justice and Google concludes this week. After a five-month hiatus, both sides will make closing arguments starting Thursday, aiming to convince a federal judge why they should win the case.

The Justice Department accused Google of illegally abusing its monopoly power over the search engine business, sidelining competitors and winning over customers with a poor experience. Google, for its part, insists that its search engine is simply the best, and that the reason it's the most popular isn't because of business deals.

This is the first high-profile monopoly case brought by the U.S. government against a high-tech company in recent years to go to trial between a small number of monopolies. The U.S. has also sued Amazon, Apple and Facebook's parent company Meta, alleging that their business practices harm both rivals and consumers.

How the judge rules in this case could have far-reaching implications for how people use and interact with the internet.

During last fall's trial, both sides fought in court for 10 weeks. Silicon Valley executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, testified and a trove of internal documents were introduced. Controversy erupted over redacted evidence, behind-closed-doors testimony and the alleged destruction of employee chat logs.

Sam Weinstein, a former Justice Department antitrust lawyer and now a professor at Cardozo School of Law, said, “Whether antitrust law can keep up with the big technology world we live in now… There is a broader discussion going on.” “And this is going to be a test.”

The Department of Justice first filed a lawsuit against Google in 2020. At the time, 35 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia filed nearly identical lawsuits. Both cases were heard by Judge Amit Mehta during the trial, which concluded in November.

Google paid $26.3 billion in 2021 alone to be the default search engine on mobile phones and web browsers

The Justice Department's case hinged on allegations that Google illegally organized transactions with device makers such as Apple and Samsung and web browser companies such as Mozilla, which operates Firefox.

During the trial, the government revealed that Google pays billions of dollars each year for exclusive contracts with these companies. Witnesses said the company spent a total of $26.3 billion in 2021 to make it the default search engine on mobile phones and web browsers. Apple, which had the most lucrative deal, paid about $18 billion in 2021, according to the New York Times.

“Google has illegally maintained a monopoly for more than a decade,” Justice Department lead attorney Kenneth Dinzer said in his opening statement. “If Google sets the rules, it will always be in Google's favor.”

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is currently worth more than $2 trillion and controls about 90% of the U.S. search engine market. To defend itself, the company assembled a large legal team and hired an outside law firm to assist with the lawsuit.

Much of the company's lawsuit centers on its argument that people love Google Search and that's why they use it. And if users want to switch their device's default search engine, Google claims they can do so with just a few clicks.

“Today's users have more search options and more ways to access information online than ever before,” Google's lead attorney John Schmidlein said in his opening statement at the trial.

Microsoft's CEO also says he can't beat Google

During the trial, the Justice Department called dozens of witnesses to testify, including experts, psychologists, and executives from Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

Microsoft CEO Nadella took to the stage and said he had been trying for years to get Apple to make Microsoft's Bing search engine the default on iPhones and iPads. However, he added that even large companies like Microsoft cannot compete.

Executives at other smaller search engines, including DuckDuckGo and Neeva, also testified that exclusive deals with Google closed off their chances of gaining market share. His CEO at DuckDuckGo, Gabriel Weinberg, said his privacy-focused search engine company has persistently tried to negotiate a deal with device manufacturers without success.

“After three years of trying, we ultimately decided that this was a strange thing to do because of the contract,” Weinberg testified.

Most of Google's witnesses were company insiders. During his testimony, CEO Pichai said that paying billions of dollars to ensure that Google search is placed in the default position on devices, as it is for other companies, is completely Said it made sense.

“We want to make it very seamless and easy for users to use our services,” he said.

During the trial, Google requested that numerous testimonies about its transactions be submitted privately. Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, testified for four hours, more than half of which was private. And throughout the process, Google repeatedly fought to seal documents and stop proceedings in open court.

The case became so publicized that the New York Times and other major news outlets filed a court motion asking the judge to ensure the case was heard in open court.

Judges will decide whether 1800s law applies in today's modern world

The trial will be a bench trial, with Judge Mehta making the decision without a jury. A verdict is expected to be rendered within the next few months after final arguments.

If Mehta sides with Google, the company's business practices are likely to remain the same. It's unclear how he would sanction Google if he rules in the Justice Department's favor. It could be anything from a fine to a company restructuring.

Closing arguments are scheduled to conclude on Friday. Some previously sealed documents have been made public, and further evidence may be introduced. The Justice Department and Google are expected to reiterate key takeaways from the trial and answer the judge's questions.

Google wrote in its post-trial brief that evidence during the trial demonstrated that “Google is the highest quality and most popular search engine.” Meanwhile, the Justice Department and states said in post-trial briefs that Google “abused its monopoly power to 'freeze the ecosystem' of an otherwise vibrant and competitive industry.”

Weinstein, the Cardozo law professor, said it will be interesting to see how Mehta governs and whether the antitrust laws enacted in the late 1800s still apply in today's modern world.

“I think there's at least some evidence that they're still applicable and still work as we move past the smokestack era and into the digital era,” he says.

Editor's note: Google, Apple and Microsoft are financial supporters of NPR.

