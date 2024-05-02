Innovators should harness the exponential potential of generative AI





Chief Research Director of Infotech Research Group. Info-Tech, he is the author of the 2024 Technology Trends Report.

Great innovators recognize new trends that are worth adapting to. Great innovators recognize trends that require rapid adaptation.

The emergence of the Internet as a commercial force in the late 20th century was one of those moments. A platform that not only makes new business models available, but also opens opportunities to connect organizations with remote talent pools, democratizes knowledge and creative ideas, and expands market reach beyond physical limitations. We have accelerated the adaptation to these new business models. space and time. The Internet has transformed many industries, including transforming retail from brick-and-mortar stores to personalized e-commerce storefronts on the web. It also reinvented entertainment delivery from owning or renting tape cassettes and discs to readily available streaming services.

Generative AI is similarly expected to be the emergence of an emerging technology that is both transformative and accelerating towards that change. This is a rapidly emerging technology that creates new demands from businesses and provides tools to help technology teams meet those demands through innovation.

According to GlobalData, the generative AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 80% from 2022 to 2027, by which time it will be worth $33 billion, making it the fastest growing of all AI technologies. It is said that they are doing so. This growth will come as more companies invest in technology, many of which will do so for the first time in 2023. That investment could come in the form of engineering new solutions on top of large-scale language models or adopting one of the many applications that inject generative AI. To provide new functionality. In any case, after making the initial investment, the organization will expect to see a profit. However, deriving value from emerging technologies requires experimentation to find the right business use cases, and moving from experimentation to deployment requires competency in the prototyping and expansion stages of innovation.

How generative AI powers every stage of innovation

If you're willing to experiment and evolve your ideas, your company can capitalize on the value of generative AI. In a recent article, McKinsey details how generative AI can help organizations accelerate growth.

It can quickly scan and process large amounts of information and answer questions quickly.

You can write code that improves over time.

Accelerate the competitive advantage top innovators already have.

The message to technology leaders is clear. Your organization is likely already investing in or looking to invest in generative AI. All areas of the business want to take advantage of new capabilities as quickly as possible. So it’s time to start building and launching more pilot projects to test where generative AI can create the most value. How can we create additional innovation capacity? By leveraging generative AI in the innovation process.

The first use of generative AI can lead to success by revamping a company's innovation process. At Info-Tech Research Group, we help our customers formalize their innovations using his three-step process: ideation, prototyping, piloting and scaling.

Generative AI tools tailored to support innovation in each phase are already available for free on the web. Recognizing the opportunity in front of us, the Board of Innovation has released several AI-powered generative tools to assist with the ideation stage. Future Scenario Writer allows companies to imagine different future possibilities based on key products and services, industries, and future years. Brainstorm Buddy helps you generate new ideas based on your target audience and the problems you want to solve for them. Opportunity scoring helps you prioritize where to focus your solutions by scoring opportunities based on a topic and several different problems related to it.

Beyond the idea stage, innovation teams can also use generative AI to accelerate building and iterating on pilots. An experienced developer can use Coding Copilot to enhance his work, and wireframes that require mockup designs, at least for the first draft of the concept, can benefit from AI image generators and text generators. I can. Again, the human creator stays informed, continues to improve the product, and guides it to the final released version. When you're ready to scale your solution, leverage the power of generative AI to adapt as you build your business case using external market analysis. It also serves as a quality assurance step, reviewing the work done for errors and opportunities for improvement.

We know that the risks of using generative AI include bias and error in the output. But all prototypes, where speed is more important than perfection, are bound to have imperfections. Now is the perfect time for people to identify and eliminate those problems before the solution is put into production.

As organizations begin to access generative AI capabilities built into software solutions and build their own custom experiences, we'll likely see more announcements like the one from professional services firm Cognizant. The company announced the launch of a generative AI-powered innovation assistant tool that employees can use to solve client challenges. As part of Cognizant's broader Bluebolt grassroots innovation movement, employees at all levels will be able to contribute to the innovation process from ideation to implementation.

This approach to enabling innovation by democratizing innovation to all employees and empowering it with powerful emerging technologies has a lot of potential. This can accelerate an organization's ability to adapt.

Is your organization charting a similar course to take advantage of the innovation potential of generative AI, or are you looking to cede that advantage to your competitors?

