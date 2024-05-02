Tech
University of Fire inspired reading list
Last month, I read two nonfiction books and a novel about climate change.
On the Move: The Overheating Planet and the Uprooting of America by Abram Lustgarten
Before It's Gone: Stories from the Front Lines of Climate Change in Small Town America by Jonathan Vigliotti
Vigil Harbor: A Novel by Julia Glass
If there's anyone who deserves a cut of what I paid to buy these books, it's Brian Alexander.
Brian's book, Universities on Fire: Higher Education in the Climate Crisis, changed what I read and thought about.
I would like to relate the recent climate crisis books I've read to Universities on Fire and invite you to read and discuss Brian's book on your campus.
Today I would like to share a list of books (both nonfiction and fiction) about climate change that I have read and reviewed over the past few years.
After perusing this list (and my reviews), I would love to hear from you about other book recommendations.
Let's call this a “Universities on Fire” inspired reading list.
Non-Fiction:
Fire Weather: True Stories from a Hotter World by John Vaillant
"The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World" by Jeff Goodell
Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet by Jeff Goodell
“The Great Migration: Climate Change and the Next American Migration” by Jake Bittle
The Disposable City: Miami's Future on the Edge of Climate Change by Mario Alejandro Ariza
The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in Times of Disaster by Juliette Kayem
The Last Resort: A Chronicle of Beach Paradise, Profit, and Peril by Sarah Stodola
How Infrastructure Works: Inside the Systems That Shape Our World by Dev Chakra
fiction:
“The Flood” by Stephen Markley
Blue Skies: A Novel by TC Boyle
Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
