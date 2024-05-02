JobSync wins 2024 HR Tech Award for Innovation and Excellence





TYSONS, Va. , May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JobSync, the leading integrated recruiting platform, today named the prestigious 2024 HR Tech Award winner in the Talent Acquisition category and Best Innovative or Emerging Technology Solution. I proudly announced that I had been selected. Written by Lighthouse Research.

“The latest Lighthouse Talent Acquisition research shows that employers are struggling with candidate throughput and system disconnections. Founded to provide employers with a more predictable hiring funnel and an unprecedented level of data clarity, our satisfied customers span industries such as logistics, healthcare, retail, and more. Evidence shows that having a strong technology partner can lead to positive employment outcomes – Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Presented by the Lighthouse Research & Advisory team, this award recognizes JobSync's exceptional contributions to the HR technology landscape, particularly in sourcing, matching, candidate experience, assessment, onboarding, and other related technologies . JobSync's innovative solution has set a new benchmark in the industry by providing capabilities that address critical challenges faced by employers.

Alex Murphy, CEO of JobSync, said: “Our clients achieve their recruiting goals twice as fast while supporting a better candidate and recruiter experience.”

Lighthouse's latest research highlights the persistent struggles employers face in managing candidate discovery and throughput, and the challenges placed on recruitment teams grappling with disconnected or poorly connected recruiting systems. This highlights the burden that people face. Since its founding in 2019, JobSync has tackled these challenges head-on, providing organizations with streamlined recruiting processes, predictable hiring funnels, zero-change management, and unparalleled data insights.

“Our mission has always been to provide our clients with the tools and data they need to succeed in recruiting across a variety of industries,” Alex continued. “Recognition from industry experts and winning awards like this are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.”

JobSync's diverse client base, which includes large companies in logistics, healthcare, retail, and other sectors, speaks to the company's ability to deliver measurable results and drive positive employment experiences.

Building on this achievement, JobSync invites stakeholders to learn more about its unified recruiting platform and how it can transform your talent acquisition strategy for the better.

For more information about JobSync and its award-winning products, please visit the JobSync website at www.JobSync.com.

JobSync's unified recruiting operations platform provides a complete solution to streamline recruiting, optimize candidate media output, double hiring speed, and keep candidate data secure, helping to improve global recruiting. Changing the technology game. We focus on what matters to you, improving your candidate process while supporting recruiter productivity needs and your bespoke business processes, enabling you to grow smarter in a challenging market. Masu. With JobSync, employers can achieve superior recruiting practices, get twice as many qualified applicants, give recruiters a place to work, provide ATS, and reduce time to hire by 50%. , to help you reach your hiring goals.

