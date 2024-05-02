What happens when romance writers get locked out of Google Docs?





On May 29, 2007, journals and communities began disappearing from LiveJournal. Lost journals and groups are no longer clickable, muted, and strikethrough with a single line font effect. To a rapist, every query looks like a nail. The depiction of rape disappeared, but so did the posts by rape survivors. The same was true for incest, abuse, and violence. The subsequent exodus of users led to the creation of DreamWidth, Archive of Our Own, and the Organization for Transformative Works. All three are still in operation today.

It's still unclear what happened to the Renees document or if it was just a fluke, but the effects of such an accident are complex. Although it is now commonplace, there are still concerns about large companies storing personal writing. For example, for authors writing about sex or queer people trying to speak out, hearing that their content could be flagged as inappropriate can have a chilling effect. there is. The problem, says bestselling author Chuck Tingle, is that companies like Google now function like public utilities. It's like water or electricity, he says.

Tingle would know. The erotica work he releases as a single on his Kindle, Tinglers, led to a deal with Macmillan for his queer horror novels Camp Damascus and Bury Your Gaze. These early singles were written without the help of an editor, often within hours. They are sloppy. They're punk rock, but he says his work has also helped build communities around the underdog genres of erotica, horror and comedy. If Amazon decides to stop selling his “Tinglers,” it would be a huge blow, even if he currently has a book deal.

Appropriate is a word that has two uses and meanings in common parlance. The first is as an adjective, as in the message Google sent to her Renee. Describes suitability in context and fitness for purpose. The second usage is as a verb, much closer to the original Latin apppropriatus, meaning “to possess” or “to possess.”

Whether we are discussing the appropriation of cultural slang or a piece of real estate, we are talking about the transfer of ownership. However, both meanings of this word come from its Latin origins and its predecessor, the word privus. This word is the origin of the words private, property, and proper (among others). All of these words come from the same source and in one way or another express the quality of belonging.

This is a story about belonging.

Accessibility, infrastructure, and organization are all important to Renee as a writer and as a person in everyday life. She not only records her word count, but also her diet, mood, medications, and more. We have to be organized, she says.

By us, I mean a fellow disabled woman named Renee. The first time she encountered a privacy violation on her one of her patient portals and sent her a letter about it was when she was 16 years old. By that time, Shedd had to give up hockey, and she moved from the ice to the bench to the couch. I feel pain all the time. It's part of my illness. That will be my life. I accepted it. I accepted it. She is closely tracking her symptoms because the sooner her appointment ends, the sooner she can get back to bed.

If you were to listen to me talk now, you wouldn't know that I am chronically ill and disabled, Renee says. You can't actually see it. My illness and diagnosis are invisible. Because of this, when Renee used a cane, wheelchair, or forearm crutches well into his 20s, he experienced mistrust and gatekeeping. She has similar moments in her own novels, such as a scene where one character is second-guessed because one day she's in a wheelchair and the next she's not using it. It's written inside.

Renee believes her work sparks conversations about disability and disability awareness. Until her Google Docs locked her out, she had data to support her hypothesis in the form of her long comment threads between readers and authors. That continues to be the goal of her published work. If even one person changes the way they think about disability, I feel like my writing has done its job, she says.

