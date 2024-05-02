Scientists can now grow diamonds faster than Oppenheimer observed





Scientists have discovered a way to grow synthetic diamonds in just 150 minutes, but this could be bad news for natural gemstones.

In a research paper published last week in the scientific journal Nature, researchers at the Korea Institute of Basic Science detailed a new method for growing diamonds using a mixture of liquid metals.

The researchers created a mixture of gallium, iron, nickel, and silicon, placed it inside a graphite chamber, and exposed it to a mixture of methane and hydrogen gases while rapidly heating and cooling the metal. The carbon atoms in the methane gas penetrate the molten metal and become the seeds of the diamond.

After just 15 minutes, diamond fragments began to appear, and after 150 minutes, a nearly continuous film of diamond had formed, the researchers wrote. Oppenheimer's running time is just over 180 minutes.

This new method is even faster than current laboratory cultivation methods, which can take up to several months. According to the researchers, the pressure and heat used are also significantly reduced. And that's very different from natural diamonds, which take billions of years to grow.

Rodney Luoff, a professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology who led the project, said the research is still at a basic early stage, but the newly published research will enable other researchers around the world to further innovate. He said he would.

Only time will tell in terms of scalability and cost, Ruoff wrote in an email to Fortune.

As sales of natural diamonds slump, synthesizing diamonds in the lab is becoming faster and easier than ever. Natural stone is losing its luster for some younger consumers who increasingly value affordability and sustainability.

Is synthetic the future of diamonds?

According to diamond industry analyst Edaan Golan, 13.5% of diamond jewelry items sold in the U.S. in the first three months of 2024 were made from lab-grown stones.

Golan cites three main reasons why lab-grown diamonds are attractive, especially to younger consumers: lower price, larger gemstones, and sustainability.

For two virtual diamonds with a similar appearance, the lab-grown version will cost about 80% less than the natural one, Golan said. Consumers get better value for money when they buy lab-grown, as they can get larger, flashier stones at lower prices.

The share of lab-grown sales in the first quarter of 2024 was significantly higher for engagement rings at 43%. The average American gets engaged around age 30, Golan said, by which point they are often not yet at their peak earning potential. Goran said it makes sense for people who are still in the early stages financially to propose with an engagement ring made in a lab.

You still pay student loans, you still have a car loan, and all of that is part of your decision-making process, he added.

To reach these younger consumers, major jewelry retailers are adorning their lineups with lab-grown products. Pandora, the world's largest jeweler, began selling lab-grown diamonds in 2021. In 2023, the Copenhagen-based company's sales revenue from lab-grown diamonds reached 265 million Danish kroner ($38.5 million), and its stock price nearly doubled that year. .

On the flip side, De Beers, which once controlled 85% of the world's natural diamond supply, reported a 37% year-on-year decline in sales in December 2023. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that it is the parent company of De Beers. Anglo American is considering putting its controversial diamond miner and retailer up for sale.

Despite their sales woes, Golan said the popularity of lab-grown diamonds is unlikely to overtake the real thing any time soon, as traditional companies such as Tiffany and Cartier champion the appeal of natural gemstones. said. But he predicts that lab-grown stones will continue to increase in the near future.

Especially if the next few years are going to be tough economically, Golan said.

Is it more sustainable?

Lab-grown diamonds are generally considered more sustainable than natural diamonds, especially given the well-documented history of human rights abuses in the diamond mining industry.

And while some independent lab-grown jewelers choose to disclose their sustainability efforts, many large manufacturers are far less transparent about their supply chains.

The Associated Press reported in February that several major lab-grown diamond producers in China and India did not respond to questions about their sustainability efforts. Most of China and India's electricity comes from burning coal.

A significant amount of energy is used to create lab-grown diamonds, Golan said. However, the question is, what is the source of that energy?

Sustainability practices vary by individual manufacturer, so outsiders shouldn't assume the lab-grown diamond industry as a whole is either good or bad for the environment, Golan said.

Golan listed producers in India, Israel and Namibia that rely heavily on solar energy. Golan said some lab-grown diamond makers are offsetting their energy use with solar panels or incorporating electric vehicles into their operations.

It's not like a binary, he said.

