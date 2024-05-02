Universal Orlando releases images and details





ORLANDO, FL —

On Thursday, Universal Orlando released new information and images for Super Nintendo World, one of five new worlds at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park.

“The Vibrant Land combines iconic Nintendo characters with Universal's renowned technology to create an innovative theme park experience,” the release states.

Epic Universe opens in 2025.

Learn more about world characteristics below.

Super Mario Land The colorful landscapes of the Mushroom Kingdom come to life in Super Mario Land, where guests can experience:

Mario Kart: Bowser Challenge: Guests can join Team Mario and claim the Golden Cup in this groundbreaking attraction that combines augmented reality, projection mapping technology, and elaborate environments to bring the fun of the Mario Kart video game series to life. You will be invited to fight against Team Bowser. An engaging ride-through experience.

Guests participating in the challenge will enter through the winding hallways of Bowser's Castle and get a glimpse of Bowser's deceptive plans to stack up in his favor before boarding a cart and heading to the starting line. Guests then join their favorite characters as they collect coins, throw seashells to Team His Bowser, and steer Team His Mario Kart through various Mario Kart courses while avoiding obstacles. Compete to win.

Yoshi's Adventures: The fun Yoshi's Adventures attraction will make its U.S. debut in conjunction with the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal's Epic Universe. On this family-friendly ride, guests of all ages can join Yoshi and his friends as they explore the Mushroom Kingdom in search of glowing eggs while enjoying breathtaking views of Super Mario Land and encountering many familiar characters along the way. Travel through the landscape.

Mushroom Cafe: Mushroom Cafe offers a variety of delicious dishes inspired by the world of Super Mario and its characters, including Mario & Luigi-themed burgers, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Capri, and Fire Flower Spaghetti and Meatballs. You can enjoy it. more. While dining inside the restaurant, guests can catch a glimpse of several toads preparing their food through various virtual windows.

Yoshi's Snack Island and Turbo Boost Treats: Guests can also purchase delicious treats, snacks, and drinks at these walk-up dining locations.

1-UP Factory and Mario Motors: Guests can shop for souvenirs, apparel, toys and more inspired by their favorite Super Mario characters and adventures at these retailers.

Meet and Greet: Guests can meet, greet, and interact with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad in various areas of Super Mario Land.

universal orlando resort

Mario and Luigi's welcome

Donkey Kong Country At the edge of Super Mario Land, guests will discover an entrance that leads to Donkey Kong Country. There, explore the video game series' lush tropical landscape, complete with tall trees, waterfalls, and landmarks like the Golden Temple. more. Here guests can enjoy:

Trolley Madness: Guests board a minecart and race through the jungle to help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong protect the coveted golden banana on this first-of-its-kind family coaster. Utilizing an unprecedented ride system, innovative technology, and unique coaster design, Minecart Madness sends riders on thrilling adventures and performs amazing maneuvers similar to those performed by Donkey Kong and minecarts in video games. I will experience it. Jump out of barrels, speed down rickety roads, jump over gaps, and more.

universal orlando resort

Trolley Madness

The carefully selected tropical menu and products served in the middle of the jungle are all inspired by the Donkey Kong Country video game series and its characters. We will provide more information in the coming months.

