Google layoffs: core employees fired, Sundar Pichai moves position to India





Google job cuts: Google has cut about 200 employees from its core team and moved some jobs overseas to cut costs as it continues its restructuring process. At least 50 roles have been cut from the engineering team based at the company's headquarters. The tech giant plans to hire additional staff in India and Mexico, CNBC reported, citing internal company documents, according to a report in California.

Google's layoffs: Google's Sundar Pichai appears. (AP) What core teams at Google are affected by layoffs?

Google's core team develops “the technology foundation that underpins the company's flagship products,” along with online user safety and global IT infrastructure.

Google Developer Ecosystem Vice President Asim Husain announced the layoffs last week in an email, according to reports. The official said in a written statement that this is the largest reduction from his team.

“While maintaining our current global footprint, we intend to expand our high-growth global workforce to operate closer to our partners and developer community,” he said in an email. I am writing to.

A Google spokesperson told the New York Post that employees affected by the layoffs will be able to apply for other open positions within the company, and that employees will be reminded of the company's most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest He said he was simplifying the structure to give him an opportunity to address his priorities. While reducing bureaucracy and layers. ”

What about the recent layoffs at Google?

Google's parent company Alphabet has been cutting jobs since early 2023, when it announced plans to cut about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/google-layoffs-sundar-pichais-company-cuts-jobs-globally-moves-roles-to-india-and-mexico-101714616250217.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

