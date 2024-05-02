Super Nintendo World debuts in Universal's Epic Universe





ORLANDO, Fla. Universal Orlando guests will soon be able to see video game adventures come to life as the park unveils details of Super Nintendo World coming to the Epic Universe in 2025 .

What you need to know Universal Orlando on Thursday announced details for Super Nintendo World, coming to Epic Universe in 2025. The attraction will feature dining, shopping and interactive experiences inspired by the Super Mario franchise. Guests can take their fun to the next level by purchasing power-up bands that can be worn on the wrist to enhance play, according to park officials. For more information about Universal's Epic Universe, visit the park's website

The attraction will feature dining, shopping and interactive experiences inspired by the Super Mario series and will be the first Donkey Kong Country in the United States, park officials said.

The action begins as soon as guests enter Super Nintendo World through the iconic green pipe. Officials say guests will be surrounded by familiar sights and sounds from Nintendo games, including a piranha plant swaying from Mount Beanpole and Peach's Castle, Goomba's pace, and spinning coins. blocks etc.

Throughout the park, join adventures with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and other characters, or encounter thrills featuring Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong and other members of the Kong family at Donkey Kong Country. can.

Here's a breakdown of what guests can expect at Super Nintendo World.

super mario land

The colorful landscapes of the Mushroom Kingdom come to life in Super Mario Land, where guests can experience:

Mario Kart: Bowser Challenge Guests can join Team Mario in this attraction where they can compete against Team Bowser for the Golden Cup. The attraction combines augmented reality, projection mapping technology, and elaborate environments to bring the fun of the Mario Kart video game series to the ride. Through experience.

Guests participating in the challenge will enter through the winding hallways of Bowser's Castle and get a glimpse of Bowser's deceptive plans to stack up in his favor before boarding a cart and heading to the starting line. Guests can then drive different Mario Kart His courses to collect coins, throw seashells to Team His Bowser, join their favorite characters while avoiding obstacles, and Team His Mario compete to win the race. Masu.

Yoshi's Adventure This attraction will be making its first appearance in the United States. On this family-friendly ride, guests of all ages can enjoy the scenery of Super Mario Land with Yoshi and his friends, traveling through the Mushroom Kingdom landscape in search of glowing eggs and encountering many familiar characters along the way. Mushroom Cafe Mushroom Cafe offers a variety of dishes inspired by the world of Super Mario and its characters, including Mario and Luigi-themed burgers, Super Mushroom His Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, and Fire His Flower Spaghetti and Meatballs. You can enjoy delicious cuisine. While dining inside the restaurant, guests can catch a glimpse of several toads preparing their food through a virtual window. Yoshi's Snack Island and Turbo Boost Treats Guests can pick up treats, snacks and drinks at our walk-up dining location. 1-UP Factory and Mario Motors These retail stores feature souvenirs, apparel, and toys inspired by your favorite Super Mario characters and adventures. Meet and Greet His Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad characters meet, greet, and interact with visitors in various areas of Super Mario Land.super donkey kong country

At the edge of Super Mario Land, guests will discover an entrance that leads to Donkey Kong Country. There, you can explore the tropical landscape from the video game series, complete with tall trees, waterfalls, and landmarks like the Golden Temple. Here guests can enjoy:

Trolley Madness Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong race through the jungle in a minecart to protect the coveted golden banana on this first-of-its-kind family coaster. Mine-Cart Madness sends riders on an adventure, experiencing maneuvers similar to those you've seen Donkey Kong and minecarts perform in video games. For example, you will appear to be blown out of a barrel or jump over gaps while speeding along a rickety track. . All of his carefully selected tropical menus and products served in the middle of the jungle are inspired by the Donkey Kong Country video game series and its characters. Details will be revealed in the future.power up band

Park officials say guests can take their fun to the next level by purchasing the Power-Up Band, a wrist-worn band that can enhance play throughout Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country. Power-up bands allow guests to collect digital his coins by pressing “?”. Block and play interactive activities, collect digital stamps at attractions, earn digital keys to unlock special showdowns with Bowser and Her Junior, and discover other hidden surprises . Guests can also access a theme park-wide leaderboard screen to see where they rank among other guests.

Further details about Universal Epic Universe will be revealed in the coming months, officials said.

For more information about Universal Epic Universe, visit the park's website.

