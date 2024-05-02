1.5 million Made With Intent bags that help online retailers match sales and buying behavior — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





E-commerce is often guilty of trying to convert every customer all the time, Manheim says. It focuses on the few who are ready to buy at the expense of those who are not. Our products help retailers better serve every customer. To advance both within the market and prospective buyers.

Launched in September, the beta helped customers such as Ernest Jones, Bensons for Bed and Rapha align their sales methods with actual buying behavior.

Rapha's head of digital experience, Nik Fletcher, explains that the product is the closest the company has to understanding a visitor's subconscious signals, similar to what a brick-and-mortar store would do.

The platform works by collecting data through scripts, modeling over 250 signals from online shoppers, and returning predictive intent metrics in real-time. Visitors are then automatically segmented based on their journey, momentum, and how likely they are to purchase, exit, or return in the future.

This data and segment targeting is handled by the platform, but the tools are designed to be complementary.

With integrations with over 40 marketing tools, from ad networks to experience tools and CRMs, ecommerce teams can use Made With Intent to deliver better shopping experiences and re-engagement strategies with the tools they already use. Masu.

Made With Intent employs first-principles thinking and a decade of insight to disrupt the vast e-commerce market, commented Alan Hudson, founding general partner at Mercuri.

Power your online commerce, make it more personal and focused on the quality of your leads. Product roadmaps excite us and, importantly, the people who use them.

As VC investors, we consider a huge number of investment possibilities each year, but we end up investing in less than a dozen. Made With Intent's strategy is similar for its customers, focusing on the quality of leads rather than the number of leads. ”

The company, which has an existing user base in the UK, Denmark, Germany and the US, aims to reach 100 customers globally within two years.

“Made With Intent is more than just a platform; it's a movement that makes e-commerce more personal and human, and this investment brings us even closer to achieving that mission,” said Mannheim. .

