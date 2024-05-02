Epigenome analysis reveals risk factors for ALS | Massachusetts Institute of Technology News





For most patients, the exact cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is unknown. ALS is a disease characterized by degeneration of motor neurons that impairs muscle control and ultimately leads to death.

Although research has identified specific genes that increase the risk of the disease, scientists believe there are many more genetic risk factors yet to be discovered. One of the reasons these drivers are so difficult to find is that they are found in so few patients that it is difficult to find them without a very large sample of patients. Additionally, some of the risk may be caused by epigenomic factors rather than mutations in protein-coding genes.

A team of MIT researchers collaborates with the Answer ALS consortium to determine which genes are turned on in motor neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem (IPS) cells from 380 ALS patients. Epigenetic modification tags were analyzed.

This analysis revealed approximately 30 locations with strong differential signals related to known subtypes of ALS and modifications that appear to be related to the rate of disease progression in ALS patients. The discovery could help scientists develop new treatments targeting patients with specific genetic risk factors.

If the root causes of all these different versions of the disease are different, the drugs used and the signals inside IPS cells will be very different, says Ernest Frankel, the Grover M. Herman Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To tell. in bioengineering and lead author of the study. In about 10 years, we may no longer think of ALS as a single disease. There, drugs to treat a particular type of ALS work only for one group of patients and not for another.

MIT postdoc Stanislav Tzitkov is lead author of the paper, which is published today in Nature Communications.

Discovery of risk factors

ALS is a rare disease that is estimated to affect approximately 30,000 people in the United States. One of the challenges in researching this disease is that genetic variations are thought to account for about 50% of his ALS risk (the rest is environmental factors), but most of the mutations that contribute to that risk have yet to be identified. That's not true.

As with Alzheimer's disease, there may be many genetic mutations that may pose a risk, but an individual patient may carry only a small number of them. This makes it difficult to identify risk factors unless scientists have a very large patient population to analyze.

The disease is expected to be heterogeneous, so detecting such a signal would require having a large number of patients. Frankel says many people will need to be studied before the disease can actually be classified into subtypes.

About 10 years ago, the Answer ALS Consortium began collecting large numbers of patient samples. This could enable large-scale studies to uncover some of the genetic causes of the disease. Researchers can create induced pluripotent stem cells from blood samples and induce them to differentiate into motor neurons, the cells most affected in ALS.

Just as not all cancers are the same, we don't expect all ALS patients to be the same. And the goal is to be able to discover the causes of diseases that could be targeted therapeutically, Frankel said.

In this study, Fraenkel and colleagues wanted to see if patient-derived cells could provide any information about molecular differences associated with ALS. They focused on epigenomic modifications by measuring genome-wide chromatin density in each cell using a method called ATAC-seq. Chromatin is a complex of DNA and proteins, and the density of chromatin determines which genes are transcribed by a cell.

In data collected and analyzed over several years, the researchers found no overall signal that clearly differentiated the 380 ALS patients studied from the 80 healthy control subjects. However, they found strong differential signals associated with a subtype of ALS characterized by genetic mutations in the C9orf72 gene.

Additionally, they identified about 30 regions associated with slower disease progression in ALS patients. Many of these regions are located near genes associated with cellular inflammatory responses. Interestingly, some of the identified genes are also thought to be involved in other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease.

These small numbers of epigenomic regions can be used to predict how quickly someone's disease will progress by looking at the strength of the signals there. This really supports the hypothesis that epigenomics can be used as a filter to better understand the contribution of an individual's genome, Frankel says.

By utilizing very large participant samples and extensive data collected by the Answer ALS Consortium, these studies have demonstrated that the observed changes are artifacts related to sample collection, storage, processing, and analysis techniques. We were able to rigorously test whether this is actually the case. Lyle Ostrow, an associate professor of neurology at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine who was not involved in the study, said it reflects important biology. They developed standard methods to control for these variables so that results could be accurately compared. Such studies are critical to accelerating the development of ALS treatments, as data and samples collected from different studies can be analyzed together.

target drug

The researchers now hope to further investigate these genomic regions to see how they drive different aspects of ALS progression in different subsets of patients. This helps scientists develop drugs that may be effective in different patient groups, and which patients should be selected for clinical trials of those drugs based on genetic or epigenetic markers. will help you identify.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug called tofersen for use in ALS patients who have mutations in a gene called SOD1. This drug is highly effective for patients with ALS, who represent about 1 percent of the total population. Frankel hopes more drugs will be developed and tested in people with other genetic causes of ALS.

If you had a drug like tofersen that worked in 1 percent of patients, and you gave it to a typical phase 2 clinical trial, chances are no one in that trial had that mutation and it would fail. Probably. And the life-saving drug would never have been widely available, Frenkel said.

The MIT team is currently using an approach called quantitative trait locus (QTL) analysis to identify subgroups of ALS patients whose disease is caused by specific genomic mutations.

Genomics, transcriptomics, and epigenomics can be integrated as a way to find subgroups of ALS patients with phenotypic characteristics that differ from other ALS patients or healthy controls, Titkoff said. We've already found some potential hits in that direction.

This research was funded by the Answer ALS program, which was supported by Johns Hopkins University's Robert Packard ALS Research Center, Travelers Insurance, ALS Finding a Cure Foundation, and Stay Strong Vs. ALS, Answer ALS Foundation, Microsoft, Caterpillar Foundation, American Airlines, Team Gleason, National Institutes of Health, Fishman Family Foundation, Aviators Against ALS, AbbVie Foundation, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, ALS Association, National Football League, F Prime, M. Armstrong, Bruce Edwards Foundation, Judith and Jean Pape Adams Charitable Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Les Turner ALS Foundation, PGA Tour, Gates Ventures, and Bari Rip Foundation. This research was supported in part by grants from the National Institutes of Health and the MIT-GSK Gertrude B. Elion Drug Discovery and Disease Research Fellowship Program.

