Google shares latest information on new ways to protect passkeys and accounts

Passwords are often at the heart of today's major cybersecurity issues, which is why we've continued to develop new authentication technologies for years. We launched the passkey in time for World Password Day 2022. Today, we are proud to announce that since then, it has been used over 1 billion times to authenticate users across over 400 million Google accounts.

We were also excited to announce expansions to our Cross Account Protection Program and new updates to Passkey.

Expanding cross-account protection

We've expanded Cross Account Protection, a program that lets you protect your privacy while sharing security notices with other companies that run non-Google apps and services you use. This prevents cybercriminals from gaining a foothold in one of your accounts and using it to compromise your other accounts. We currently protect his 2.4 billion accounts across 3.4 million apps and sites and are expanding collaboration across the industry to keep billions of users safer online. It builds on the Shared Signals Framework, which we helped create and launch in 2019, and expanded our partnerships and support for the program in the following year. Stay tuned to see if your favorite apps and services start using cross-account protection.

Passkey reaches milestone and what happens next

In less than a year, passkeys have been used to authenticate users more than 1 billion times across more than 400 million Google accounts. Passkeys are easy to use, phish-resistant, and 50% faster than passwords because they rely solely on your fingerprint, facial scan, or PIN. In fact, on a day-to-day basis, passkeys are already more frequently used for authenticating Google accounts than traditional forms of 2SV, such as SMS one-time passwords (OTPs) combined with app-based his OTPs (such as the Authenticator app). It has been.

Passkey for high-risk users. We will soon support the use of passkeys to enroll in the most powerful security product, Advanced Protection Program (APP). The APP protects users most at risk of targeted attacks, including campaign workers, candidates, journalists, and human rights defenders. APPs have traditionally required the use of a hardware security key as a second factor. But soon users will be able to register to her APP using any passkey in addition to the hardware security key. Alternatively, use the passkey as the sole factor or in conjunction with the password. To bring this capability to those who need it most and help protect high-risk users around the world during a critical election year, we are working with Digital Campaign Advocacy, International Electoral Systems Foundation, Asia Center, Internews, and Possible. We will continue to collaborate with experts such as: You now have more options for where to save your passkey. We're glad to see independent password manager vendors like 1Password and Dashlane leveraging the Passkey Management API on Android and other operating systems. This important milestone and the ability to save passkeys in security keys gives users more control.

