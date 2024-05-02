Purdue University opens Accessible Precision Hearing Research Center in Indianapolis





16 Tech Innovation District's new facility will address hearing health needs with a focus on underserved groups.

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue University will leverage Purdue's internationally recognized expertise in audiology, auditory neuroscience, and AI-driven data analysis to open a new Accessible Precision Audiology in Indianapolis on Wednesday (May 1). Announced plans for the Research Center (APARC). The community-facing center will address the urgent need for accessible precision audiology, especially among Indiana's underserved populations. It is located in the city's 16 Tech Innovation District, a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and adjacent to Purdue University at Indianapolis, an urban expansion campus that opens July 1.

By establishing APARC at 16 Tech in Indianapolis, Purdue will provide community members with research-grade, standardized hearing assessments, as well as information on the many health and economic burdens associated with untreated hearing loss. We aim to reach Indiana's diverse population. An open-source data hub for standardized audiometry for researchers using AI-enabled analysis tools to create more testing and treatment capabilities.

“Purdue's new Accessible Precision Audiology Research Center in Indianapolis will leverage our leadership in both AI and speech, language and hearing sciences,” said Karen Prout, executive vice president of research. ” he said. “By using AI to better analyze measurements of hearing loss, the research center’s goal is to develop better testing methods to improve the hearing and overall health of people living in central Indiana and beyond. It's about improving your health.”

Additional Information

The team of faculty leading APARC exemplifies the interdisciplinary approach needed to address today's great challenges. The team includes Michael Heinz, associate director of research in the School of Speech-Language-Hearing Sciences (SLHS), fellow SLHS faculty members Jennifer Simpson, Maureen Shader, and Josh Alexander, and Ananth Heinz of the School of Speech-Language-Hearing Sciences. It is led by Mr. Garma. Computer Science and Edward Bartlett in the School of Biological Sciences. The center is supported by the Purdue Office of Research and the Governor's Office and leverages several significant grants from the National Institutes of Health.

“I am especially proud that APARC was awarded funding following a research proposal submitted by our faculty during the Life and Health Sciences Summit to be held at Purdue in 2023,” said Prout.

Untreated hearing loss is associated with increased cognitive decline, dementia, social isolation, falls, and mental health problems. Other comorbidities of hearing loss include cardiovascular disease and diabetes. For people with untreated hearing loss, medical costs are 46% higher and hospitalizations are 1.5 times more frequent than for people without hearing loss.

Limited access to quality hearing care makes overcoming these health and economic burdens even more difficult. Currently, there is only one audiologist for every 14,000 people in the United States, and more than 15 percent of adults in the United States, or approximately 40 million people, have hearing loss. This is an urgent need for precision audiology to support targeted treatments (such as hearing aids, cochlear implants, and ultimately biopharmaceutical approaches), rehabilitation, and identification of population- and individual-specific risk factors. It highlights the need.

“We will synergize our teams’ expertise in auditory neuroscience, clinical audiology, and data analysis to help address the critical problem of untreated hearing loss, which has many social health and economic impacts. We are grateful for Purdue University's support,” said Heinz. “Located within the Innovation Hub of the 16 Technology Innovation District, adjacent to the AMP Artisan Market and Food Hall, our Indianapolis location is part of a community-based ecosystem that includes many other initiatives aimed at accelerating health transformation. We offer a unique opportunity to establish APARC solutions for central Indiana and beyond.”

At the new APARC in Indianapolis, researchers will explore innovative ways to address challenges related to hearing loss, especially in urban and rural areas of the state with fewer resources. Indiana's unique populations at high risk for untreated hearing loss include farmers, Indianapolis Motor Speedway employees and fans, and people living in underserved communities and people with significant health disparities. It is included. APARC is the latest example of how Purdue University is expanding its presence in central Indiana by applying significant teaching, mentoring, and research efforts to this real-world problem at 16 Tech. There, world-changing discoveries and economic opportunities are being created at its very center. of the capital of Indiana.

“APARC is a great example of an innovative program that improves patient outcomes through technology,” said Emily Krueger, president and CEO of 16 Tech Community Corp., the nonprofit manager of the Innovation District. “By locating at 16 Tech, APARC joins a growing cluster of health tech and medical technology companies, providing access to resources to help companies scale and the diverse range of companies they aim to serve. It gives you access to the community.”

Purdue University's School of Health and Human Sciences' Department of Speech-Language-Hearing Sciences is internationally recognized for its faculty and two clinical graduate and doctoral programs. The Doctor of Audiology program ranks No. 8 in the 2024-25 U.S. News and World Report Best Graduate School Rankings due to the outstanding efforts of our clinical and academic faculty in promoting evidence-based practice based on deep scientific evidence. was ranked.

The university's overarching goal is to positively impact people's behavior, health, and quality of life, which aligns with the needs of patients and Purdue students.

About Purdue University at Indianapolis

Purdue University at Indianapolis is a new and expanded fully integrated West Lafayette campus, extending the academic rigor and accessible excellence Purdue is known for to central Indiana. As the state's only public Top 10 University, Most Trusted University, and Most Innovative University, Purdue University is focused and committed to strengthening its presence in Indiana's industrial and technology hub. is. Purdue University at Indianapolis creates an innovative STEM-based college experience by connecting forward-looking Purdue University at Indianapolis students and faculty with local businesses, expanding Indiana's STEM pipeline and technology Accelerate ecosystems and drive local and global impact. The realignment of existing IUPUI partnerships is expected to be completed by the start of the fall 2024 semester. To learn more about Purdue's latest big leap forward, visit https://www.purdue.edu/campuses/indianapolis/.

16 About Tech

The 16 Technology Innovation District, which opened in 2020, is a destination for innovation and entrepreneurship growth and a technology enabler for the life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries that are key to Indiana's economy. Connected to downtown Indianapolis' diverse neighborhoods and purposefully equipped with facilities and programs to foster innovation, 16 Tech includes three buildings with a variety of offices, wet and dry lab space, and makerspace; There are over 200 innovation organizations, employing over 800 people. At full construction, 16 Tech anticipates more than 2 million square feet of innovation-related space that will support 3,000 jobs.

Writer/Media Contact: Derek Schultz, [email protected]

Source: Michael Heinz [email protected], Karen Plaut, Emily Krueger

