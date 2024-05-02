Google paid Apple $20 billion to be Safari's default search engine in 2022





Google paid Apple $20 billion to be the default search engine for Safari on iPhones, iPads, and Macs in 2022, according to a report from Bloomberg. This information was revealed in court documents filed by Google in its antitrust dispute with the US Department of Justice.

The Justice Department has accused Google of monopolizing search, and its search engine deal with Apple is a major focus of its lawsuit against Google. In November, court documents showed that Google paid out 36% of the total revenue it earned from searches made on Safari, which turned out to be worth $20 billion.

Google has been the default search engine on Apple devices since 2002, but this agreement has been renegotiated several times. Although Apple and Google have sought to keep the terms of their search engine agreement secret during and before the trial, it is well known that Google pays Apple billions of dollars a year.

Last October, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified that Apple and Google's agreement made it impossible for search engines like Bing to compete. Microsoft at one point wanted Apple to buy Bing, but Apple wasn't interested. Microsoft blamed Google, but Apple's Eddy Cue said Apple was concerned that Bing couldn't compete on “quality and features.” Cue claimed that Apple uses Google as the default search engine on his iPhone because Apple has “always thought Google is the best.”

Google is the default search engine on Apple devices in most countries, but users can switch to Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia instead. To change your browser engine, you need to open Safari Settings.

In Europe, digital market laws require Apple to change the way its browsers work. Users can choose a default browser when they set up their iPhone, and they have more options than the few providers Apple allows in the United States.

If Google loses the antitrust lawsuit against Google, the agreement between Apple and Google could be terminated. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and the judge's decision is expected in late 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2024/05/01/google-default-search-engine-safari-20-billion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos