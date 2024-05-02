Craig Breslow hires consultant to answer world's simplest question





For every genuine innovation, there are thousands of half-baked ideas that die. Disrupting an industry is often just putting a new label on an old technology and calling it a breakthrough. You don't have to go full Juicero to be ridiculous. Silicon Valley is in a constant cloud of farts and you wouldn't believe how many times they reinvented the bus. When innovators enter industries that don't need to innovate and, in some cases, can't be challenged anyway, they keep their wheels spinning and their mouths running until the jig inevitably ends.

As you know, benefactors do not wait forever. There's always a smoother-talking young professional who can assure the older powers that be that their instincts about cutting costs are correct. Otherwise how could they get so rich? There's a better way, they say, and I'll help you find it. For the Red Sox, these roles were played by John Henry and Chaim Bloom, respectively. Sure, Henry knew how to win baseball games, but he did it the old-fashioned way: paying good players. The premise of Blooms' management theory was, “Maybe he shouldn't do that?”

Henry ate it up, Bloom eviscerated the team, and was understandably fired for failing to deliver on his promise. After quite a few people turned down the job, he was replaced by Craig Breslow, who presumably thinks Henry's theory that he did something wrong and got away with it is still valid. Probably for a reason. That's another characteristic of these tech giants and their business people. They are too stubborn to truly admit defeat unless they confess it to the judge.

I think Breslow has gotten noticeably better than Bloom in a short period of time. Also, if you get him sworn in, even though he has a McKinsey-type backround like his predecessor, his main limiting factor is the cap Henry has placed on team spending. I think they would say yes. Perhaps to appease his superiors, perhaps to hold things accountable on his own, and perhaps for reasons you won't understand until you hear the story, Breslow hired an outside group to conduct a thorough audit of the Red Sox organization. , the least complex problem on the planet that I decided to investigate thoroughly.

On the one hand, this smells like a witch hunt, looking for redundant workers in cubicles while not giving workers the tools to succeed. On the other hand, it may also indicate that the system is bloated, but it is very difficult to analyze from the outside. At least it's good for a joke. Because the name of the company conducting the audit is Sportsology. To paraphrase site manager Dan Secatore: If I were to hire an outside consulting firm to evaluate the entire company, at least that's what I would do. I want someone who spent more than 10 seconds thinking of a name.

As Pete Abraham posted on you-know-where, the Red Sox are arguably the most successful baseball team of this century, so the idea that we should consult them on how to win games is a sharp point. , which is ridiculous given its merits.

Highly Paid Consultant: “So, just to be clear, did you decide to trade Mookie Betts?”

Red Sox: “That's right. We didn't think he deserved a huge contract. We also fired the GM who put together a 108-win championship team.”

Highly paid consultant: “I think this is it.”

Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2024

As others have pointed out, this whole operation could turn into a giant nothingburger. It's hard to believe that there are any significant process flaws holding the organization back other than a conscious decision not to offer big salaries to the best players in the game. Trying to win is like riding a bicycle, you can only learn by being intentional. In both the 1918 and his 2020, the owner decided to leave the bike rusting in the bowels of Fenway rather than just walk away.

If this audit had any positive outcome, which I highly doubt, it would be that the bike would be tuned up like new and ready to be ridden again. It would say something along the lines of what Abraham wrote above: Building a strong minor league system and promoting players from within are core tenets of any competitive baseball team, but the Red Sox have additional financial resources that can be used to: Attract and retain the league's most talented players, giving them a lasting advantage. However, somehow it's much more boring than that, at about 250 pages, except for the astronomically good paycheck.

If this audit accomplishes anything negative, which I just kind of doubt, it's because of some poor officials at a professional cost because of Henry's bad decisions. You'll probably get fired. After all, a leader can never be wrong. He can only accept being treated unfairly. I hope that's not the case for Breslow's sake and especially since this seems to be his decision. If there's any glimmer of hope, it's that Coach Breslow hired Sportsology to show that the team needs better players, needs to spend money on them, and needs to do it permanently. , it means that it has the potential to allow you to say things that you cannot say yourself. If you stop pedaling your bicycle, the bicycle will fall over. It takes a little strength to start over. The only real question is: How difficult is this?

