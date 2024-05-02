Google paid an eye-watering $20 billion for Apple in 2022





Google paid Apple $20 billion to be Safari's default search engine in 2022, according to court documents. This is an increase of $2 billion compared to the amount Google reportedly paid Apple in 2021. The agreement is key evidence in a U.S. antitrust lawsuit alleging illegal activity by Google. Search exclusive.

It looks like the price of the default search engine on iPhone, iPad, and Mac has increased.

Newly released court documents in the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google show the tech giant will pay more than $20 billion in 2022 to secure its place as the default search engine in Apple's Safari browser. It is said that

That's at least $2 billion more than what Google reportedly paid Apple in 2021. Google paid Apple about $18 billion that year, or more than $1 billion a month, according to court documents.

The release of the documents is a big deal because both parties have remained silent about the exact amount of the deal, and that figure is also omitted from SEC filings.

In court last year, Apple executives were cryptic about payments, saying Google spent “billions” on the deal with Apple. A witness later falsely stated that Google paid out 36% of its revenue from search ads through Safari.

The $20 billion deal with Apple is a key piece of evidence in the Justice Department's landmark antitrust case against Google. Since 2005, the agreement has required Apple to set Google as the sole default search engine for Safari on its devices, according to court documents.

This turned out to be a very valuable deal for Apple. Bernstein analysts estimated that payments from Google to Apple accounted for about 15% of the iPhone maker's operating profit in 2021.

Google has been paying Apple to be the default search engine on Apple devices since 2002, and the value of that contract has increased significantly. Google paid $1 billion in 2014, according to court documents filed in a separate case involving Oracle.

According to court documents, Google and Apple use search “as if [they] It's one company. ”

A 2018 email from Don Harrison, Google's president of global partnerships and corporate development, said Tim Cook said, “The overall message to Google is, 'We imagine we can be a deep partner. It was written that there was a “deep connection” at that point. According to court documents, this is where Apple's services will end and Google's services will begin.

The deal, one of Apple's biggest smartphone competitors, also reveals the complex relationship between the two tech giants. According to court documents, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said there was at one point “a period of tension” with Apple as the company competed for rival products.

Representatives for Google and Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment ahead of publication.

Closing arguments in the antitrust case against Google were heard this week, with the Justice Department alleging that Google illegally controls the search engine market. Google denies the allegations.

Apple is also fighting an antitrust lawsuit that accuses the iPhone maker of illegally maintaining a smartphone monopoly by modifying competitors' products, an allegation that Apple denies.

