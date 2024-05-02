UAH – News





On April 23, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a ruling banning most non-compete agreements (NCAs) nationwide, citing a paper co-authored by researchers at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Announced. Dr. Ege Kang of his UAH School of Business, part of the University of Alabama System, studied the impact of NCAs on entrepreneurship and highlighted how banning NCAs fosters business innovation. The FTC estimates that the new rules will create more than 8,500 new businesses each year and increase the number of patents by an average of 17,000 to 29,000 per year over the next 10 years.

The Cans study, co-authored with Dr. Frank Fossen of the University of Nevada, Reno, is the first to use American Community Survey data and examines NCA policy changes in Utah in 2016 and Massachusetts in 2018. The state had limited the NCA's duration to one year. All workers. This study is also believed to be the first individual-level analysis to separate self-employment through incorporated and unincorporated businesses as two distinct types of entrepreneurship to analyze the differential effects of NCA. . Their findings show that lower NCA enforcement in Massachusetts led to higher rates of unincorporated entrepreneurship among low-wage workers. In the case of Utah, results show that the reform increased both types of entrepreneurship.

The Federal Trade Commission estimates that the new rules could increase wages by nearly $300 billion annually and expand career opportunities for 30 million Americans.

“We wanted to know how changes to the enforcement of non-compete agreements would affect self-employment and entrepreneurship. “It's been a big topic in recent years,” said Cann. Although research on the workforce and many policy initiatives are emerging, few researchers have considered the potential implications for entrepreneurs.

New FTC rules will allow more U.S. workers to leave their current employer, join a competitor, or start a business without fear of legal repercussions from noncompete agreements Become. The rules are expected to encourage worker mobility and career advancement, as changing jobs is often a path to higher wages and professional growth. Eliminating most of our competitors nationally will create many new businesses that will foster innovation, additional patents, and entrepreneurial activity.

The rules will give low-wage workers more freedom to start self-employment or even implement existing innovative ideas, Can said. States like California, which have long banned non-competes, are seen as more innovative technology hubs than states with stricter non-compete enforcement. This rule could potentially level the playing field nationally and encourage a broader geographic dispersion of innovation.

Some states have new restrictions that prohibit or limit NCAs, including many non-solicitation agreements, although they do not prohibit all non-competes.

In addition to the one-year limit, Massachusetts has completely banned NCA for most low-income workers, Cann said. As a result, after the ban on low-wage noncompete agreements, low-wage workers in Massachusetts were more likely to start unincorporated businesses.

Researchers report that the enforceability of non-compete agreements can vary widely from state to state. For example, non-compete agreements are unenforceable in California, but are enforceable in Texas, Cann said. While I do not believe that non-compete agreements are necessarily the main factor hindering business opportunities, they generally have a negative impact on innovation and entrepreneurship. But other federal and state-level policies, such as taxation and bankruptcy laws, also impact entrepreneurship.

Kang points out that more than half of an entrepreneur's ideas were generated during their previous employment. If incumbent firms are reluctant to pursue radical innovation, NCAs can hinder innovation by blocking spin-offs that generate innovative entrepreneurial activity.

The final rule becomes effective 120 days after publication in the Federal Register.

