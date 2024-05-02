Google expands passkey support for Advanced Protection program ahead of US presidential election





Ahead of the US presidential election, Google is introducing passkey support to Advanced Protection Programs (APP) used by people at high risk of targeted attacks, including campaign workers, candidates, journalists, and human rights activists. .

Traditionally, APPs required the use of hardware security keys, but users will soon be able to register with APPs using passkeys. Users can choose to use a passkey alone or in conjunction with a password or hardware security key.

“In a critical election year, we are delivering this capability to the users who need it most, and we continue to work with experts such as Defender Digital Campaigns, the International Electoral Systems Foundation, Asia Center, Internews and Possible to support the world's best “We look forward to helping protect elections at the highest level of risk for users,” Heather Adkins, Google's vice president of security engineering, said in a blog post.

Google says passkeys have been used more than 1 billion times to authenticate users across more than 400 million Google accounts since the company began supporting passkeys in 2022. Google says passkeys are used more frequently with Google Accounts than traditional forms of two-step verification. It is a combination of SMS one-time passwords and app-based one-time passwords.

Passkey login makes it difficult for a malicious attacker to remotely access your account because they also need physical access to your phone. Passkeys also eliminate the need to rely on username and password combinations, which can be phishable.

This technology has been adopted by many other companies, including Apple, Amazon, X (formerly Twitter), PayPal, WhatsApp, GitHub, and TikTok.

Google also announced that it is expanding its cross-account protection program, which shares security notifications about suspicious activity with third-party apps connected to your Google account. The company says this can prevent cybercriminals from gaining access to one of your accounts and using it to break into other accounts. Google says it protects 2.4 billion accounts across 3.4 million apps and sites and is expanding collaboration across industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/05/02/google-brings-passkey-support-to-its-advanced-protection-program-ahead-of-the-us-presidential-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos