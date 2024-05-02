



An article on air quality site HouseFresh was shocking in February. The article outlined how independent publishers are being gradually removed from his Google search results and replaced by major media companies. In the coming months, the situation is only going to get more dire, according to a follow-up published by HouseFresh.

In February, HouseFresh editor-in-chief Gisele Navarro accused publishers like BuzzFeed and Rolling Stone of being some of the culprits for publishing content about air purifiers despite their lack of expertise, but Google It doesn't change the fact that it gives the site a high ranking. As a result, search results pages are filled with his SEO-first content, designed with no purpose beyond ranking high on Google.

In an article published today, she says HouseFresh has virtually disappeared from search results. Search traffic has decreased by 91% in recent months, and in October 2023 she had about 4,000 visitors per day, but now it has dropped to 200 visitors per day.

We keep our articles up to date for several months (and in some cases I lost the ranking I had held for several years). Navarro wrote.our articles [previously ranked at #2] is now buried deep beneath sponsored posts, Quora advice of 2016, best-of lists on major media sites, and 64 product listings on Google Shopping. sixty. four.

Google did not immediately respond on the record to a request for comment.

HouseFresh's article is an interesting deep dive into a part of the internet that is so widespread that we often take it for granted: product reviews. Almost every news site carries this kind of content, even if the product is not directly related to that outlet's expertise. HouseFresh, for example, criticizes Forbes for publishing a ton of articles about cats and puppies in an attempt to get readers to buy pet insurance. There is no obvious editorial imperative for Forbes magazine to write articles like “Top 20 Largest Dog Breeds” or “What Fruits Can Dogs Eat?” Until you take a look at the sidebars of these articles, which have dozens of embedded pet insurance affiliate links where Forbes gets a kickback every time someone signs up.

This type of SEO-first affiliate content is relentlessly deployed on countless sites. When CNET discovered last year that it was using artificial intelligence tools to create dozens of articles, its first focus was on SEO-focused evergreen articles. In the case of the Sports Illustrated and USA Todays AI content debacles, the same was true for product reviews, which were heavily produced using automated tools.

Aggressive targeting at the top of Google searches by major media outlets, with or without AI, is having the biggest impact on smaller sites like HouseFresh. Significant traffic loss for independent publishers is often enough to shut down the outlet completely.

This decline in Google search traffic has impacted our revenue, ability to maintain our team, and future plans, Navarro wrote. However, House Fresh seems to be underperforming. The outlet promises to spot fraudulent products by reviewing products recommended by major publishers in their product guides.

And if we don't want Google to rank our reviews, why not use their own broken results to get in front of people before they waste their money on overpriced and overhyped products? Let's have us removed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/2/24147152/google-search-seo-publishing-housefresh-product-reviews The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos