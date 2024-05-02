Google defends better search service after antitrust case ends





As the most important antitrust case in 25 years comes to a close in Washington, Google is making one last attempt to counter the U.S. Department of Justice's historic effort to break the tech giants' grip on online search. There is.

A federal court in Washington has heard a 10-week trial in which the Justice Department accused Google parent Alphabet of paying tens of billions of dollars a year in anticompetitive agreements with wireless carriers and browsers to stifle search rivals. After that, closing arguments began on Thursday. Developers and device manufacturers.

At Thursday's hearing, John Schmidlein, a Williams & Connolly lawyer representing Google, sought to push back on claims that Google has hindered rivals' efforts to gain a foothold in online search. , argued that users have plenty of alternatives.

Unsealed court documents revealed this week that Alphabet paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 alone to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on the company's iPhones and other devices.

Schmidlein argued in court that Google winning the contract because it has a better product, even given the scale to improve the product, would not harm the competitive process. He said no.

Government lawyer Kenneth Dintzer said in court that Google's anticompetitive conduct has a detrimental effect on competition and is persistent. He added that defaults are a powerful way to drive search, otherwise Google wouldn't be paying billions of dollars for them.

Judge Amit Mehta, who heard the case, noted that searches today are much different than they were 10 to 15 years ago. He pushed back on the Justice Department's argument that search quality has declined due to a lack of competition, but also noted that only two substantial competitors have entered the search market over the past decade.

Doesn't that tell us all we need to know about barriers to entry, he asked?

Mehta pressed Google's lawyers on questions posed by the Justice Department. “If quality is everything, why pay billions of dollars in revenue sharing?”

Over the past 10 to 15 years, there was no evidence that companies were seriously considering alternatives to Google, he added. “Why is the market so competitive?”

Prosecutors also accused Google of monopolizing advertising and abusing its dominance by jacking up prices and manipulating auctions.

Google argued that competition in search is more diverse and significant than ever before, and that the quality of its products is driving demand. It added that the contract in question was formed by partner companies such as Samsung and Apple, and that other bidders could also participate.

This is the most high-profile monopoly case since the 1990s, when the Justice Department accused Microsoft of using its Windows dominance to sideline its then-pioneering web browser, Netscape.

It is also one of the most important tests of the tougher antitrust stance adopted by the Joe Biden administration, with a particular focus on reining in the power of Big Tech. The Federal Trade Commission, another competition regulator, has ongoing cases against Meta and Amazon, and the Justice Department recently unveiled a lawsuit against Apple.

Jonathan Canter, the head of the Justice Department's antitrust division who appeared in court Thursday, took over the current case against Alphabet from the Donald Trump administration. He has filed a separate lawsuit accusing the company of monopolizing the digital advertising market, with a trial date set for September.

Witnesses in the search trial included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, but Microsoft's rival Bing search engine has not made significant progress and captures only a small percentage of mobile search traffic. Google's rate was 93%, compared to just 2%.

Mr. Nadella argued that the idea that Google's contract allows users to choose in their Internet searches is a lie. Google countered that Microsoft failed to invest enough and delivered an inferior product.

Mehta said Thursday that the government will need to prove that the default agreement had the effect of preventing competitors from competing. He said the Justice Department's argument seemed more persuasive when it came to the alleged early anticompetition issue.

But then how do you reconcile that with Microsoft, whose CEO fully admitted he hadn't invested enough?, the judge asked.

Closing arguments are expected to conclude on Friday, after which Mehta will rule on Google's liability, likely by the end of the year. If Google loses the case, there will be a process to determine the appropriate penalty.

In addition to government lawsuits, Google also faces civil lawsuits. Late last year, Epic Games lost an antitrust lawsuit it filed against the Android app store. A federal jury found the company used its position to stifle competition by terminating contracts with smartphone manufacturers, networks and game developers, shutting down Play Store alternatives and charging a 30% commission on sales. It was recognized that it did. Relief plans have not yet been determined.

