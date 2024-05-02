Microsoft and OpenAI partnership was born out of Google's envy





It turns out that today's AI landscape can be traced back to fear, jealousy, and the fierce ambitions of capitalism. Emails revealed in the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google, first reported by Business Insider, show a Microsoft executive expressing wariness and envy of his Google's AI lead. has been done. This increased the urgency and led the Windows maker to make his first $1 billion investment in OpenAI, now an essential partner.

In a heavily redacted 2019 email thread titled “Thoughts on OpenAI,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella forwarded a lengthy message from CTO Kevin Scott to CFO Amy Hood. I am. This is a very good email from Mr. Nadella explaining why this needs to be done, and why we want to make sure our infrastructure guys do it.

Scott wrote that he is very concerned about the rapid growth in Google's AI capabilities. He initially dismissed the company's gameplay stunt, but said it was likely inspired by Google's AlphaGo model. One of them defeated Go world champion Ke Jie in 2017, an amazing feat at the time. (Google's later models surpassed that, completely eliminating the need for human training.)

But Scott says it was a mistake to ignore Google's gameplay advances.When you take away all the infrastructure that they've built to build. [natural language] I started taking things more seriously because we were a model that couldn't be easily replicated, Scott writes. And we got really worried trying to figure out where the capability gap was between Google and us when it came to training models.

Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott

Scott tells how Microsoft struggled to copy Google's BERT-large, an AI model that deciphers the meaning and context of words in sentences. Scott charged that while rivals have made infrastructure leaps, Microsoft hasn't.

As it turns out, just replicating BERT-large wasn't easy. Although there was a template for the model, it took up to six months to train the model because the infrastructure was not up to the task, writes the Microsoft CTO. Google had been using BERT for at least six months prior to that, so the amount of time it took to jointly hack the ability to train a 340 million parameter model was spent on getting it into production and on the next It took me a year to figure out how to move through the stages. A larger, more interesting model.

He also praised and was envious of Google's Gmail autocomplete feature, saying it had gotten horribly better. He commented that Microsoft is several years behind its competitors. [machine learning] scale. He commented on the interesting growth of OpenAI, DeepMind, and Google Brain.

Scott touted Microsoft's machine learning team as having some very smart people, but said their ambitions had been tempered. However, the core deep learning teams of each of these large teams are very small, and their ambitions are also constrained. That means even if we start supplying them with resources, they will have to go through a learning process to scale up, Scott says. he wrote. And we are several years behind our competitors in terms of ML scale.

After urging Hood that Scott's concerns were why we wanted to do this – why we wanted to invest in OpenAI – the company heeded the CEO's wishes. Microsoft invested his $1 billion in the Sam Altman-led startup in 2019, but history is rapidly changing since then. (That investment now stands at $13 billion.) The technology can do incredible things, but it is also the most powerful tool yet in an era when disinformation was already rife, eviscerating the labor market. There is a risk that it will give propagandists a lot of trouble.

