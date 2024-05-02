Tracy Jackson named Vice President of 16 Tech





16 Tech Community Corporation (16TCC) has appointed Tracey Jackson as its new vice president of workforce development and community impact. The Indianapolis-based nonprofit organization is responsible for the physical and programmatic development of the 16 Technology Innovation District.

In his new role, Mr. Jackson will focus on building on 16 Tech's community engagement efforts to connect and prepare a diverse workforce, particularly residents of the Indianapolis Near West and Near Northwest regions, for advanced industry opportunities. Masu.

“Lowering barriers to participation in the innovation economy is at the core of 16 Tech’s long-term vision. “We are excited to play a larger role in our efforts to ensure the workforce, talent attraction and retention, experiential learning, and STEM opportunities at 16 Tech support K-12,” said 16TCC. President Emily Kruger said in a statement.

Jackson is a graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's degree in human resources management. She has held leadership roles at Ivy Tech, her community college, Indiana University School of Medicine, and Martin University. She is also the founder and CEO of Real Chance Strategies, LLC.

Jackson has nearly 20 years of experience in higher education, human resources, and the nonprofit sector. She leverages her experience in workforce development, restorative justice, community and social impact, recruitment, student success, talent development and innovation, and philanthropic relationship building to lead and execute the organization's goals. I did.

Mr. Jackson will lead the design, implementation, and evaluation of 16 Tech's talent and community initiatives to develop a comprehensive, regionally-based talent pipeline that can successfully meet employer talent demands in the 16 Tech Innovation District and STEM. We will ensure the coordination and effectiveness of programs to foster Occupations in Central Indiana. She will be responsible for building partnerships that connect 16 Tech with state and industry resources to develop the workforce and address community needs.

By addressing the needs of both local communities and employer partners, Mr. Jackson has successfully created career paths and economic mobility in underserved and historically marginalized communities. I have a track record of doing so.

Tracy Jackson has supported and promoted Labor Commissioners, created nationally recognized restorative justice programs, designed and launched equitable training programs for both global and local companies, and promoted education and careers. We are known for our work leveraging strong relationships in the community to expand equitable access to.

With her appointment, Ms. Jackson will create more opportunities for a diverse workforce and retain talent to support the workforce, talent attraction and retention, experiential learning, and K-12 STEM opportunities in Central Indiana. You will be expected to lead 16 Tech's community and talent initiatives to ensure.

