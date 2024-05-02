Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 alone for default status: document





Google will replace Apple as the default search engine for its Safari web browser in 2022 alone, according to unredacted documents revealed on the eve of Thursday's closing arguments that conclude the Justice Department's landmark antitrust case. It is said that he paid a huge sum of 20 billion dollars.

The huge figure was revealed in public testimony by Apple executive Eddie Cue early in the trial last fall, marking the first time the figure had been publicly confirmed.

The remarks were made public as part of a trove of documents and were first reported by Bloomberg.

Antitrust lawyers at the Justice Department argued that Google relies on large payments to Apple and other partners to enable its search engine by default on most devices.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that the company sees value in the default search deal.Reuters

Federal authorities allege that these deals allowed Google to maintain an illegal monopoly on online search and a roughly 90% share of the overall market.

The Justice Department and Google are scheduled to present closing arguments Thursday and Friday.

Judge Amit Mehtas' ruling on whether Google maintains a monopoly is expected later this year.

If Mehta rules against Google, there will be separate court proceedings to determine the appropriate remedy.

Google and Apple fought to keep details of the agreement secret during the trial.

Antitrust watchdogs have harshly criticized Mr. Mehta for initially allowing parts of the trial, including the testimony of key witnesses like Mr. Kew, to be kept from the public.

When asked about Google spending billions of dollars on default deals during the trial, CEO Sundar Pichai said: “We definitely think it's worth it.” he admitted.

One gaffe occurred last November. That's when a Google witness happened to reveal that Google pays Apple 36% of his search ad revenue earned through Safari.

Google's John Schmidlein is said to have visibly cringed in court during his confession.

Closing arguments in the Google Search trial begin Thursday. Confidence – Stock.adobe.com Google paid Apple $20 billion to be the default search engine in 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Federal authorities say the total amount paid by Google to secure search default agreements with Apple and other companies reached $26.3 billion in 2021.

Competition experts have suggested a variety of possible outcomes if Google loses, including the possibility of implementing a selection screen that allows users to choose a default search engine, or a possible breakup of the company. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/05/02/business/google-paid-apple-20b-in-2022-alone-for-default-status-docs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos