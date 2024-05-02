The NFL Draft and Beyond – A Landmark Moment for Detroit's Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Culture





Detroit celebrated a landmark moment as host of the NFL Draft, setting a record for opening day attendance of 275,000. This historic event did more than just showcase Detroit's love for sports. It highlights the city's burgeoning role as a nexus of technology and entrepreneurship, particularly within the black community, and shows that it's deeper than just football at this point.

On Friday, April 26, the city of Detroit celebrated a historic NFL Draft moment by highlighting not just sports, but the burgeoning synergy between professional athletes and entrepreneurship. The event “Winning Picks: Creating Pathways to Generational Wealth'' held at the Book Tower Conservatory was a pivotal step in this direction.

This special two-hour event was organized by veteran NFL defensive end and former first-round draft pick Charles Harris, in collaboration with Black Tech Saturdays founders and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). It was planned, it wasn't just a gathering. It was a strategic gathering of athletes, startups, and investors aimed at fostering a rich dialogue on building intergenerational wealth through innovation and investment.

As someone who has walked through the evolving landscape of Detroit, Harris knows the score not only on the field, but also in the game of life, where financial success can be as fleeting as fame. The former Lions team captain just finished the 2023 season and is well aware of the perks and pitfalls that come with sudden wealth. It's one thing to create it, it's another thing to maintain it, and it's another thing to spread it.

Harris is committed to simplifying this journey for other athletes by leveraging his platform to shine a spotlight on Detroit's burgeoning technology ecosystem and investment potential.

But important questions remain, especially in a city like Detroit: How can we preserve wealth and foster generational growth? A panel discussion at the NFL Draft event highlighted technology and entrepreneurship as key means to accomplishing this. As athletes and local leaders become financially literate and explore these sectors, the potential for lasting economic development and wealth accumulation in Detroit increases, ensuring that success is not temporary and lasts for generations. The future promises to be a lasting legacy that will last for many years to come.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign by state leaders to clarify Detroit's dual identity as a spectacular sports city and thriving hub of business and innovation. Attendees at the event included celebrities such as Black Tech Saturday founders Johnny Turnage and Alexa Turnage. Quentin L. Messer Jr., MEDC Chief Executive Officer and Economic Competitiveness Officer. Along with a number of participating startups, Michigan Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Hilary Do also participated.

“If you want to start something new, you have to start by getting people in a room,” BTS co-founder Johnny Turnage told the Michigan Chronicle. “To get to where we want to be at the power level of tech capital, we need a lot of people to be there and focus on 'how do we do this?' and ask questions and find solutions like this. I’m really excited to have people in this room who can make decisions and push the needle into this room from across the state.”

The event featured panels on economic empowerment, customized networking breakouts, and showcased the many investment opportunities in Detroit's vibrant talent pool. “Our point was to start a conversation, and the outcome we were hoping for was to create connections and help people understand what is possible and what happens when we collaborate with the public sector and government agencies. “It was about helping people understand what could happen. Working with people in sports and entertainment and the state of Michigan,” said Alexa Turnage co-founder BTS. “When technology, technology founders, and investors come together, there are a lot of possibilities. It showed people that it's possible to be in the same room and have a conversation.Today we saw a victory.”

Notably, it has served as a beacon for other athletes like Harris who have experienced financial success and want to leverage their platform for community impact and economic growth. .

“This is about flattening the learning curve for our fellow athletes and highlighting the tremendous opportunities within Detroit's technology ecosystem,” Harris said.

Dorian Giles, who was part of Friday's panel discussion, plays an important role as Harris Athlete Manager and has been involved with Harris in key cities, including his hometown, college town, and the cities where he plays, like here in Detroit. The focus is on increasing the presence of the brand. “Being from the Bay Area, I know there is a connection there with entrepreneurs and athletes,” Giles said. “I thought that was the norm, but then I came out of the bubble and realized that wasn't the norm in this country. So when I came to Detroit, I thought, how can I recreate that here? Because I have personally experienced the value that people get from the ecosystem there, and the first person I was told to reach out to when I moved here in September was through BTS. Johnny and Alexa.”

Detroit's tech scene is gaining momentum with a focus on inclusive growth and significant investment in Black-owned tech startups. Initiatives like our famous Black Tech Saturday are critical to this progress, providing a platform for Black entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and find support. These efforts will engage Michigan's young talent with the goal of reversing population decline by attracting a vibrant, skilled workforce ready to engage with Michigan's technology and entrepreneurial opportunities. It's part of a larger effort to retain and recruit.

Emphasizing the importance of this collaboration, Doe said, “We are still a top 10 state in terms of patents, we are still producing as much innovation as ever, and we have led the world in innovation since the beginning. “It was,” he said. But if these entrepreneurs leave the state, we won't benefit. That's why we want to work with BTS even more, and we can't overstate how important their work has been over the past year. ”

Detroit's commitment to developing young entrepreneurs and technology professionals shines through strategic collaborations with educational institutions and community organizations. These partnerships aim to create a seamless transition from academic learning and panel discussions to real-world entrepreneurial activities, an important move for Detroit that cannot be ignored. Hosting the NFL Draft was a huge success for the city, providing a massive platform for local businesses, leaders, and innovators. The event was more than a sporting spectacle. It was a showcase of Detroit's vibrant culture and community spirit.

“I want a connection between the athletes and the city in general,” Giles emphasized. “Why? Well, the fans are a community. Is there really a Detroit Lions team without fans in the arena?”

Detroit is a city deeply defined by its Black heritage, a fact that is undeniably central to its identity. This year's NFL Draft was a celebration of that culture, intentionally aiming to empower local communities by increasing resources and opportunities within the technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem. This ensured that the benefits of such a high-profile event would have a lasting impact on Detroit's own soil, highlighting the city's commitment to inclusivity and growth.

Friday's event landed on the precipice of collaboration and innovation. In a thriving ecosystem, one cannot exist without the other. Expanding opportunities across the state and within the city requires a sense of partnership. “We have to support the city and the people,” Giles said. “That's one of the things about Detroit. Before I moved here, everyone told me don't think you're going to come here and do all the things you want to do without the people. ”

As Detroit continues to evolve, a strategic focus on technology and entrepreneurship, especially within the Black community, is creating new paths to intergenerational wealth. With record-breaking events like the NFL Draft held in the city, Detroit not only maintains its reputation for athletic excellence, but also blazes a path forward in technology and business innovation. It is clear that there are.

About the contributing author Ebony JJ Curry, Senior Reporter

Ebony JJ is an accomplished journalist with an extensive background in all areas of journalism, with a focus on impactful stories that focus on the advancement of the Black community through politics, economic development, community, and social justice. She is a senior reporter and can be reached via her email: [email protected] Connect with her on IG: @thatssoebony_

