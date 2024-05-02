Why legalizing shadow IT opens the door to cloud innovation





The IT landscape has been and will continue to be defined by macro and micro challenges that impact IT's ability to innovate and drive business value. To overcome these, cloud services have the potential to be a great enabler that drives greater flexibility and scalability across operations.

However, organizations' hybrid multicloud environments currently exist in a complex web that is expensive and time-consuming to maintain. This creates a cloud challenge that exacerbates some of IT's biggest problems, such as skills gaps and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Additionally, while there is an assumption that clouds are largely the same, the reality is that all cloud platforms are slightly different and require the right skill set across each multicloud environment. As a result, customers face challenges when deploying and optimizing cloud services, creating challenges around workload portability and the skills needed to deploy and maintain multicloud.

Before we consider some of the IT practices that may help overcome this cloud challenge, let's first take a closer look at the cloud challenges facing the IT industry.

Today's cloud challenges

Cloud adoption was once hailed as a budget-friendly solution. However, if incorrectly implemented and managed, it can turn into a costly solution for many organizations. Unfortunately, unclear pricing structures and complex cloud management challenges result in unexpectedly high costs.

Additionally, developers are under pressure to adopt a product mindset and are increasingly frustrated with the barriers surrounding cloud workspaces that prevent them from facilitating development. Widespread concerns about inadequate development tools and processes are also compounding budget pressures across departments, turning cloud promise into a complex financial puzzle.

The solution lies in legalizing shadow IT.

Shadow IT has the potential to help solve these cloud problems. Shadow IT doesn't always have a great reputation, so let's first take a look at the concept itself.

In summary, Shadow IT requires staff to go outside of company-sanctioned IT services to solve problems and adopt the technology, software, or cloud platform they need to do their jobs well. This is not a new principle, and according to analysts, reports, and veteran CIOs, most organizations run elements of shadow IT within their environments.

However, opinions regarding shadow IT vary. Shadow IT is generally thought of as a disparate, unmanaged, and disruptive combination of technologies with inherent gaps and overlaps. But far from being a threat, shadow IT is also an opportunity.

Rethinking shadow IT

By bringing legitimacy to shadow IT, organizations can simplify application delivery and allow developers to focus on what matters most: quickly delivering critical applications that deliver business value. Additionally, services and platforms that deliver value can be seamlessly identified and enabled, around which organizations can align and create accepted, standardized solutions.

After all, when employees adopt rogue applications in the form of shadow IT, they're likely doing so because they offer valuable benefits, from faster DevOps to enabling innovation with new features. is. These benefits differentiate you from your competitors, and if your organization wants to reap the benefits, you must work to remove the friction around access.

Rather than avoiding the use of shadow IT, organizations should leverage applications and create a path for reviewed technologies to be available on the route to production. Leveraging cloud platforms can safely support this type of innovation, development, and experimentation. We need to pivot and rethink shadow IT and shine a more positive light on how its legitimacy can drive business innovation and cloud development.

This justification will lead to the introduction of more applications into the company's existing roster. To integrate these smoothly and ensure that organizations optimize their tools, they must adopt a platform approach that abstracts as much from the user as possible. Platform-as-a-Product has emerged as a way for organizations to proactively leverage this new generation of his IT stack to make the process easier for users. Platform management and the technology abstraction layer that sits on top of the platform allows organizations to better manage the technology stack that developers, administrators, and operations teams need to complete their tasks.

Solve customer challenges with shadow IT

Advocating for shadow IT allows for experimentation, flexibility, and scalability, providing a dynamic space where developers can embrace open source and grow their product mindset. Having a product mindset can help you understand the requirements of users looking to shadow IT and provide a platform that meets these changing needs. This fosters a collaborative and robust security environment within your organization. Legalizing shadow IT has additional benefits:

Ensure a secure hybrid multicloud ecosystem. Because it is better to justify the desire to use a new application than to run it in the shadows, which only increases the risk. Allowing cloud independence means your business is not tied to one cloud platform or technology. You can grow and expand without limits. Users have access to what they need to succeed, and organizations can focus on achieving higher innovation goals, such as using AI and edge computing. This innovation, which enables organizations to adopt new technologies, also means delivering value to customers. They can offer ever-increasing value. This enables new routes to market, partnerships, customer retention, loyalty, improved NPS, and increased market share. Enable cloud innovation across your team by making a combination of cloud services widely available and easy to use. This reduces extraneous load and enables broader teams to accelerate the use and adoption of cloud technologies to deliver better IT applications to users.

There is no doubt that innovation will continue to be a top priority for a long time to come. To drive innovation, organizations need to view shadow IT not as an obstacle but as a glimpse into the future of IT.

Forward-thinking companies must embrace change and leverage cloud platforms to securely cultivate shadow IT pioneers. Encouraging experimentation helps foster a culture of creativity and drive innovative change.

